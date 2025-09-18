Menu
United Capital announces death of six staff in Afriland Towers fire as death toll rises to 10

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that United Capital Plc, a leading pan-African financial services group, has confirmed the tragic loss of six of its employees in the devastating fire incident that occurred at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the fire originated in the building’s inverter room, located in the basement, before rapidly spreading through the six-storey office complex. The incident has left the corporate community in mourning, with several firms affected.

Naija247news understands that, in addition to United Capital’s loss, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also confirmed the deaths of four of its staff in the same incident, which has sparked calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze.

According to Naija247news, United Capital released a statement on Thursday expressing profound grief over the deaths of its staff members, describing them as “integral members” of the organization whose loss has created an “immeasurable void.”

“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025,” the company said in an official statement.

Naija247news reports that United Capital has extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, pledging full support during what it described as a most difficult time. The firm also revealed that preparations are underway for a memorial service to honour the lives and contributions of the victims.

The company further expressed appreciation to emergency services and first responders who bravely intervened during the incident, helping to limit further loss of life.

Naija247news understands that the fire has prompted renewed discussions around safety compliance in commercial buildings across Lagos, particularly those housing high-volume institutions such as banks, investment firms, and government offices.

On Wednesday, Naija247news gathered that Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), cut short his official trip to the United States to return home and personally mourn the victims, including those linked to the UBA Group.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

