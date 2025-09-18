Tinubu Ends Emergency Rule in Rivers, Reinstates Fubara

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has announced the end of the six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, effective midnight, September 17, 2025. With this development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are set to resume their duties today, September 18, 2025.

Background to the Emergency Rule

The state of emergency was declared on March 18, 2025, due to a constitutional impasse between the Governor and the House of Assembly, which had brought governance to a standstill. The crisis had paralyzed governance, with 27 lawmakers opposing the governor while only four aligned with him. The deadlock prevented the presentation of an appropriation bill, stalled access to funds, and ultimately prompted the Supreme Court to describe Rivers as effectively without a government.

Reasons for Lifting the Emergency Rule

President Tinubu cited a “groundswell of a new spirit of understanding” among stakeholders in Rivers State, indicating a return to democratic governance. He expressed satisfaction that conditions had improved, allowing for the lifting of the emergency rule. The President urged leaders across the country to draw lessons from the Rivers episode, stressing that only peace and cooperation between the executive and legislature can guarantee the delivery of democratic dividends ³.

Reactions and Implications

The development has elicited mixed reactions, with some calling for sober reflection on the six months of emergency rule, while others have hailed the President’s decision. The PDP has cautioned Governor Fubara against defecting to the APC, while the APC has extended an olive branch, dangling the party’s leadership position in the state as an offer to Fubara. The lifting of the emergency rule is expected to bring relief to the people of Rivers State, who have been affected by the prolonged constitutional crisis .

As Governor Fubara resumes office, the PDP’s warning and the APC’s overtures will likely shape the political landscape in Rivers State. The party’s call for accountability and loyalty from its leaders reflects its determination to maintain stability and uphold its values. The outcome of Fubara’s future plans and the court’s decision on the interim rule will be crucial in determining the future of Rivers State politics.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.