TIMELINE: From Impeachment Threats to Assembly Demolition — How the Crisis Escalated to Fubara’s Suspension

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the six-month emergency rule declared in Rivers State has officially expired, paving the way for the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the state House of Assembly to their constitutional roles.

Naija247news gathered that the state of emergency, declared on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was triggered by months of intense political unrest, primarily fueled by a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija247news understands that the declaration followed the bombing and subsequent demolition of the state assembly complex, a breakdown in legislative function, and a budgetary impasse that stalled governance in the oil-rich state. The situation reached a climax when President Tinubu appointed retired Navy Chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs.

According to Naija247news, Wike, speaking during the August 30 local government elections, had hinted at the return of democratic governance, stating, “By September 18, the state of emergency will expire, and that would mean that the state governor and state assembly will come back to their jobs.”

The crisis, Naija247news reports, began in October 2023 when tensions erupted over political control within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The feud quickly escalated into legislative gridlock, acts of violence, and mass resignations within the cabinet.

The demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly in December 2023, justified by the government as necessary for safety, was perceived by critics as a political strategy to silence opposition within the legislature. In tandem, the 2024 and 2025 budget processes faced delays as a result of the legislative dysfunction, with the Supreme Court even ordering the Central Bank to halt monthly allocations to the state.

Naija247news also gathered that the political impasse was compounded by the controversial local government elections held on October 5, 2024. The elections were annulled by the Supreme Court due to widespread irregularities, further deepening public distrust in the state’s democratic institutions.

Despite a peace deal brokered by Tinubu in December 2023, and reaffirmed in June 2025, Naija247news understands that tensions have not fully abated. While Fubara and Wike publicly agreed to “work together,” insiders remain skeptical about the durability of this alliance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

