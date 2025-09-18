Super Eagles Slip to 45th in Latest FIFA Ranking

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped one place to 45th in the latest FIFA World Ranking, released on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Despite earning 1483 points, the team’s mixed results in recent matches contributed to the decline.

Mixed Results Affect Ranking

The Super Eagles’ recent performance has been a mix of wins and losses, which has impacted their ranking. They secured wins against Rwanda and Congo but suffered losses against Sudan and Senegal. The team also drew with South Africa, which didn’t help their ranking bid.

African and Global Rankings

In the African rankings, the Super Eagles are currently sixth, behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, and Côte d’Ivoire. Globally, Spain has overtaken Argentina to claim the top spot for the first time since 2014. Slovakia has risen 10 places to 42nd, making them the biggest climber in the latest rankings.

The Super Eagles’ drop to 45th in the FIFA rankings serves as a wake-up call for the team. With a crucial upcoming match against Benin Republic in Uyo on October 14, 2025, the team must regroup and strive for better results to climb the rankings. The team’s performance will be closely watched, and fans are hopeful for an improvement in their ranking.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.