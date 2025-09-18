Seyi Tinubu’s Political Ambitions: Nothing Stops Him from Running for Lagos Governor – Bwala

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has stated that nothing stops Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, from running for Lagos State governor. According to Bwala, Seyi has established himself as a connector among young people and maintained a positive reputation independent of his father’s influence.

Seyi Tinubu’s Qualities

Bwala highlighted Seyi’s humility, approachability, and professional relationships, even with critics, as qualities that set him apart from other children of Nigerian leaders. He noted that Seyi has been involved in helping youths secure opportunities in government and across political divides. Seyi’s ability to maintain friendships and support young Nigerians across party lines has distinguished him from many other children of political leaders .

Endorsements and Support

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has formally endorsed Seyi Tinubu as its preferred candidate for Lagos State Governor in 2027. Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also backs Seyi’s potential bid, describing him as well-qualified to govern Lagos State. CONYL praised Seyi’s leadership qualities, experience, and commitment to assisting youths, stating that he possesses the necessary qualities to build on his father’s achievements .

Seyi Tinubu’s potential bid for the Lagos State governorship has sparked discussions about political dynasties and democratic values in Nigeria. While some people see him as a qualified candidate due to his experience and reputation as a bridge-builder among Nigerian youths, others question whether his aspirations are rooted in personal merit or familial advantage. If he decides to run, his candidacy will likely face scrutiny, and Lagosians will have to decide whether his father’s legacy and influence are assets or liabilities in their evaluation of his suitability for the role .

With the backing of prominent youth groups and government officials, Seyi Tinubu’s potential gubernatorial bid is gaining momentum. As the debate surrounding his eligibility continues, Bwala’s assertion that Seyi can run for office, including challenging his father in future elections, has sparked discussions about the younger Tinubu’s growing influence in Nigerian politics .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.