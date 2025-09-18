Senate Assures EU Electoral Amendment Report Will Be Discussed

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Senate has assured that the report on electoral amendments will be discussed as the National Assembly resumes. This development comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to work closely with the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Electoral Act Amendments

The amendments aim to improve the electoral process and ensure that the votes of Nigerians count. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, revealed that out of 142 recommendations made after reviewing the 2023 general elections, eight require constitutional or Electoral Act amendments. The proposed amendments include the use of technology in elections, such as BVAS, to reduce election fraud and manipulation.

Public Hearing and Timeline

A public hearing is planned next, after which a new bill will be submitted to the President for assent. The National Assembly is working to complete the amendments before the 2027 general elections. The Senate President has expressed optimism about the elections, stating that the 2023 polls were likely to be the best due to the hard work of the National Assembly in producing a good document to guide the electoral environment.

Expected Impact

The proposed electoral amendments are expected to significantly impact the 2027 general elections. If passed, the amendments will enhance the credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral system. The inclusion of statutory delegates in political parties’ primaries is also expected to promote inclusivity and representation.

The Senate’s assurance to discuss the report on electoral amendments is a welcome development in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. With the National Assembly working closely with INEC, Nigerians can expect a more improved electoral process that ensures the integrity of their votes. The proposed amendments, if successfully passed, will be a significant step towards enhancing the credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral system.

