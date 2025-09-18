Rivers assembly resumes plenary after expiration of emergency rule

Naija247news reports that the Rivers State House of Assembly has reconvened for plenary following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that President Tinubu officially lifted the emergency rule on September 17, restoring all suspended democratic structures in the oil-rich state. The move marks a critical turning point in the state’s protracted political crisis, which stemmed from a fierce power tussle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija247news understands that the resumed plenary session was presided over by Martins Amaewhule, who continues to lead a faction of the assembly recognized by the presidency. The lawmakers sat at the conference hall within the legislative quarters, a venue that has served as their temporary chamber since the original complex located on Moscow Road was gutted by fire in October 2023 and subsequently demolished by the state government in December.

According to Naija247news, the emergency rule, declared in March 2025, came after months of rising political tensions, culminating in threats of impeachment against Governor Fubara, violent incidents at the assembly, and mass resignations of key cabinet members loyal to opposing factions.

Naija247news reports that the sole administrator appointed by the president, retired Navy Chief Ibok-Ete Ibas, was tasked with restoring administrative stability. However, he was unable to complete the reconstruction of the destroyed assembly complex during his interim stewardship.

The March suspension, which affected Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the state legislature, was widely seen as a decisive yet controversial move to halt the political unrest. Despite multiple peace agreements facilitated by President Tinubu, divisions within the state’s political class persist.

Naija247news gathered that while the lifting of the emergency rule signals a return to constitutional governance, the underlying tensions remain unresolved. The power struggle between Wike’s loyalists and the governor’s camp continues to cast uncertainty over legislative cooperation and long-term political stability in Rivers.

As plenary sessions resume, all eyes are on how the assembly intends to navigate the fragile peace and whether democratic institutions in the state can fully regain the confidence of the people.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.