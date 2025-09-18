Rivers Assembly Resumes Plenary After Emergency Rule

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has resumed plenary today, September 18, 2025, marking a significant development following the lifting of the emergency rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu. The lawmakers will be meeting at the Conference Hall within the legislative quarters, which has become their temporary Chambers after their official chamber was bombed and pulled down.

Resumption of Democratic Governance

The plenary signifies the resumption of democratic governance in Rivers State after a six-month suspension. The lawmakers are expected to tackle key issues affecting the state, including the ongoing reconstruction of the Assembly quarters, which was halted during the emergency rule. Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the outgoing Sole Administrator, had expressed optimism that the state would move forward under democratic leadership.

Governor Fubara’s Return

With the emergency rule lifted, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is expected to resume duties, marking a new chapter in the state’s governance. The governor had earlier broken his silence, debunking allegations that he teleguided attacks on oil installations in the state. Fubara emphasized his commitment to peace and security in the state.

Looking Ahead

As the state transitions back to democratic governance, stakeholders are urging the lawmakers and the governor to prioritize the welfare of the people. Key areas of focus are expected to include economic development, infrastructure, and security. The success of the new dispensation will depend on the ability of the leaders to work together and deliver on their promises to the people.

The resumption of plenary by the Rivers State House of Assembly marks a crucial step towards restoring normalcy in the state. As the lawmakers gather to tackle key issues, the hope is that the state will continue to move forward under democratic leadership, with Governor Fubara at the helm. The challenge now lies in sustaining the peace and stability achieved during the emergency rule and building on the progress made.

(www.naija247news com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.