Politics & Governance

Plateau PDP Tells APC’s Yilwatda to Drop Governor Installation Idea

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to abandon his party’s plans to install a governor in the state in 2027. The PDP’s reaction comes after Yilwatda’s recent declaration that the APC would reclaim the governorship position in Plateau State in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

PDP Labels Yilwatda’s Claims as “Political Hallucination”

The PDP described Yilwatda’s claims as “political hallucination” and “mere ambitious and rhetorical comments”. According to the PDP, only the people of Plateau State can decide who governs them, and the idea of installing a governor is far-fetched. The party emphasized Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s popularity and performance, stating that he has gone beyond being just a governor but has become the “people’s governor”, loved and admired by all.

Governor Mutfwang’s Popularity Cited

The PDP cited Mutfwang’s efforts in advancing development in Plateau State, which aligns with progressive governance values. The party emphasized its focus on strengthening unity, consolidating democratic gains, and working closely with the people to ensure progress and development in the state. The PDP’s confidence in Governor Mutfwang’s leadership and popularity suggests that the party is poised to retain its stronghold in Plateau State.

APC’s Claims Met with Skepticism

Yilwatda’s boast that the APC will reclaim the governorship position in 2027 has been met with skepticism by citizens and political analysts. Some have described his claims as “building castles in the air”, pointing out that the APC’s supposed dominance in Plateau is a result of courtroom arithmetic, not ballot-box reality. The skepticism surrounding Yilwatda’s claims underscores the challenges the APC faces in Plateau State.

The PDP’s response to Yilwatda’s claims highlights the intense rivalry between the two parties in Plateau State. As the 2027 gubernatorial election approaches, the PDP is likely to intensify its efforts to retain its stronghold in the state, while the APC will likely face significant challenges in its bid to reclaim the governorship position. The outcome of this rivalry will be crucial in determining the future of politics in Plateau State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

