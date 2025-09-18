PDP Hits Back at ADC over Mass Defection Claim in Benue

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that over 10,000 of its members defected to the ADC in Agatu Local Government Area. According to the PDP, the claim is a “deliberate fabrication” and an attempt to deceive the public.

PDP Questions ADC’s Claim

The PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, questioned the credibility of the ADC’s claim, citing the 2023 election results where the PDP secured 14,936 votes in Agatu, while the APC garnered 5,956 votes. Nyor asked how the ADC could suddenly boast of wooing 10,000 PDP members, roughly 75% of the entire electorate. The PDP urged its supporters to ignore the “spurious assertions” and remain focused on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP’s Confidence in Agatu

The PDP reaffirmed its dominance in Agatu and across Benue State, citing its grassroots reach and record of service to the people. The party expressed confidence in its ability to retain its stronghold in the region, despite the ADC’s claims. The PDP’s denial of the ADC’s claims suggests that the party is determined to maintain its position in Benue State politics.

Political Implications

Future Prospects

The outcome of this rivalry will be crucial in determining the future of politics in Benue State. The PDP’s ability to maintain its stronghold will depend on its ability to deliver on its promises and meet the expectations of the people. The ADC, on the other hand, will need to work hard to gain the trust and support of the people.

The PDP’s response to the ADC’s claim highlights the intense rivalry between the two parties in Benue State. As the 2027 general elections approach, the PDP is likely to intensify its efforts to retain its stronghold in the state, while the ADC will likely continue to strategize to gain ground. The outcome of this rivalry will be crucial in determining the future of politics in Benue State.

