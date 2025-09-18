Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Ibas Bids Rivers Farewell in Emotional Broadcast

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) has formally bid farewell to Rivers State in a statewide broadcast, marking the end of his six-month tenure as Sole Administrator. Ibas was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in March to restore order in the state following a period of political unrest.

Ibas Reflects on Achievements

During his tenure, Ibas stated that his administration had successfully restored law and order in the state, creating an enabling environment for economic growth. He oversaw the conduct of local government elections, which saw the election of new chairmen who now serve in their offices. Ibas also reconstituted statutory boards and commissions, which are now performing their duties. The state budget had been passed by the National Assembly, providing a legitimate fiscal framework for governance and development.

Farewell Message

In his farewell address, Ibas thanked President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility and supporting him throughout his tenure. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their resilience and patience during the emergency rule. Ibas’ parting words were a call to unity and progress, urging the people of Rivers to choose dialogue over discord and progress over paralysis.

A New Chapter for Rivers

With Ibas’ departure, Governor Siminalayi Fubara takes full charge of the state’s governance. The challenge now lies in sustaining the peace and stability achieved during the emergency rule and building on the progress made. The people of Rivers State will be watching closely to see how the state government will move forward.

Ibas’ farewell marks the end of a significant chapter in Rivers State’s history. His tenure as Sole Administrator will be remembered for its focus on restoring peace and stability. As the state embarks on a new chapter, the hope is that the progress made will be sustained and the state will continue to move forward.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Plateau PDP Tells APC’s Yilwatda to Drop Governor Installation Idea
Next article
Rivers Assembly Resumes Plenary After Emergency Rule
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Assures EU Electoral Amendment Report Will Be Discussed

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, September 2025/Naija 247news The Senate has assured that the...

Bwala Says Seyi Tinubu’s Status as President’s Son Shouldn’t Hinder Governorship Ambition

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy...

Seyi Tinubu’s Political Ambitions: Nothing Stops Him from Running for Lagos Governor – Bwala

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, September 2025/Naija 247news Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy...

Rivers assembly resumes plenary after expiration of emergency rule

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Rivers State House of Assembly...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Senate Assures EU Electoral Amendment Report Will Be Discussed

Politics & Governance 0
18, September 2025/Naija 247news The Senate has assured that the...

Bwala Says Seyi Tinubu’s Status as President’s Son Shouldn’t Hinder Governorship Ambition

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy...

Seyi Tinubu’s Political Ambitions: Nothing Stops Him from Running for Lagos Governor – Bwala

Politics & Governance 0
18, September 2025/Naija 247news Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria