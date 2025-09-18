Ibas Bids Rivers Farewell in Emotional Broadcast

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) has formally bid farewell to Rivers State in a statewide broadcast, marking the end of his six-month tenure as Sole Administrator. Ibas was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in March to restore order in the state following a period of political unrest.

Ibas Reflects on Achievements

During his tenure, Ibas stated that his administration had successfully restored law and order in the state, creating an enabling environment for economic growth. He oversaw the conduct of local government elections, which saw the election of new chairmen who now serve in their offices. Ibas also reconstituted statutory boards and commissions, which are now performing their duties. The state budget had been passed by the National Assembly, providing a legitimate fiscal framework for governance and development.

Farewell Message

In his farewell address, Ibas thanked President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility and supporting him throughout his tenure. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their resilience and patience during the emergency rule. Ibas’ parting words were a call to unity and progress, urging the people of Rivers to choose dialogue over discord and progress over paralysis.

A New Chapter for Rivers

With Ibas’ departure, Governor Siminalayi Fubara takes full charge of the state’s governance. The challenge now lies in sustaining the peace and stability achieved during the emergency rule and building on the progress made. The people of Rivers State will be watching closely to see how the state government will move forward.

Ibas’ farewell marks the end of a significant chapter in Rivers State’s history. His tenure as Sole Administrator will be remembered for its focus on restoring peace and stability. As the state embarks on a new chapter, the hope is that the progress made will be sustained and the state will continue to move forward.

