Dangote Refinery Rejects N1.5trn Marketers’ Subsidy Demand, Challenges DAPPMAN to Seek Legal Redress

Lagos — In a dramatic escalation of Nigeria’s downstream oil sector disputes, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has alleged that members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) are demanding an annual subsidy of ₦1.505 trillion to align their depot sales with the refinery’s gantry prices.

The refinery, which began large-scale domestic supply this year, disclosed that DAPPMAN’s insistence on lifting products via coastal logistics—instead of directly at the refinery gantry—would add ₦75 per litre in extra costs. This, according to Dangote, amounts to a ₦1.5 trillion subsidy bill, calculated against Nigeria’s daily consumption of 40 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 15 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“Marketers are specifically demanding that we discount ₦70/litre for coastal freight, NIMASA, NPA and associated charges, plus ₦5/litre for vessel pumping. We cannot and will not absorb or transfer such costs. That era of subsidies, which historically drained Nigeria’s treasury, is over,” the refinery said in a strongly worded statement.

Dangote Dares Marketers to Go to Court

Rejecting the request outright, the refinery accused marketers of using public criticism campaigns to pressure the company into adopting a subsidy model “that nearly bankrupted Nigeria.”

It warned that any aggrieved party could seek redress in court, stating it would not bow to “seven-day ultimatums or empty threats.”

Exports vs. Imports: A Case of Economic Sabotage?

Dangote also spotlighted the contradictions in the supply chain, revealing that between June and September 2025, it exported 3.23 million metric tonnes of PMS, AGO and aviation fuel, while marketers imported 3.68 million metric tonnes of the same products.

The company described this practice as “dumping”, warning that continued reliance on imports undermines domestic refining, weakens the Naira, and damages long-term energy security.

Tinubu’s Reform Agenda in Focus

Positioning itself as a strategic partner in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s subsidy reform and FX stabilization drive, the refinery highlighted its interventions:

Maintaining a monthly closing stock of 500 million litres to stabilize supply.

Supporting the Naira by boosting foreign exchange inflows through exports.

Driving job creation and positioning Nigeria as a regional refining hub.

The Bigger Picture

The clash underscores the power struggle between entrenched import-dependent interests and Nigeria’s push for energy sovereignty.

While DAPPMAN argues for logistics cost parity, Dangote insists on a new market order anchored on efficiency, transparency, and self-sufficiency.

The outcome of this standoff—whether resolved through negotiation, litigation, or regulatory intervention—will have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s fuel pricing regime, subsidy politics, and energy security.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.