Dangote Refinery Alleges DAPPMAN Requested N1.5 Trillion Annual Subsidy to Equal Gantry Pricing

Naija247news reports that a fresh controversy has erupted between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), as both parties continue to trade allegations over fuel pricing strategies, subsidy demands, and claims of market manipulation.

Naija247news understands that the Dangote Refinery has rejected what it described as an indirect subsidy request amounting to N1.5 trillion annually, allegedly demanded by DAPPMAN. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the refinery claimed that DAPPMAN sought the subsidy to enable its members match the refinery’s gantry prices at their own depots.

Naija247news gathered that the crux of the disagreement lies in logistics. While the Dangote Refinery offers petroleum products at gantry-level pricing, DAPPMAN reportedly insists on using coastal transportation to ferry products to Apapa depots—a move that would add N75 per litre to the cost, comprising coastal freight, NIMASA and NPA fees, and vessel pumping costs.

“Based on national consumption rates of 40 million litres of PMS and 15 million litres of AGO daily, this would translate to a staggering N1.505 trillion annually,” the statement reads. “This is the burden DAPPMAN wants us to bear or pass on to Nigerian consumers, and we reject such unsustainable demands.”

Naija247news reports that DAPPMAN had, on Tuesday, accused Dangote Refinery of deliberately slashing prices to disrupt market equilibrium and suppress competitors, rather than out of nationalistic intent. The refinery, however, strongly denied the accusation, asserting that its operations remain transparent and aligned with national interests.

According to Naija247news, Dangote Refinery also disclosed that it maintains a monthly stock of 500 million litres of refined products and has sufficient capacity to meet domestic demands while supporting exports. Between June and September alone, the refinery exported over 3.2 million metric tonnes of refined products, while marketers imported 3.6 million metric tonnes, which the company labeled as “economic dumping.”

In a more contentious development, Naija247news gathered that DAPPMAN issued a seven-day ultimatum to Dangote Refinery to retract alleged smuggling claims or face legal action. The refinery responded by reaffirming its stance and inviting any aggrieved party to seek redress through legitimate legal channels, vowing not to yield to intimidation.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains committed to Nigeria’s progress and economic independence, and welcomes partnerships with patriotic stakeholders,” the company said.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.