Menu
Search
Subscribe
fuel-prices

Dangote Refinery Alleges DAPPMAN Requested N1.5 Trillion Annual Subsidy to Equal Gantry Pricing

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that a fresh controversy has erupted between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), as both parties continue to trade allegations over fuel pricing strategies, subsidy demands, and claims of market manipulation.

Naija247news understands that the Dangote Refinery has rejected what it described as an indirect subsidy request amounting to N1.5 trillion annually, allegedly demanded by DAPPMAN. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the refinery claimed that DAPPMAN sought the subsidy to enable its members match the refinery’s gantry prices at their own depots.

Naija247news gathered that the crux of the disagreement lies in logistics. While the Dangote Refinery offers petroleum products at gantry-level pricing, DAPPMAN reportedly insists on using coastal transportation to ferry products to Apapa depots—a move that would add N75 per litre to the cost, comprising coastal freight, NIMASA and NPA fees, and vessel pumping costs.

“Based on national consumption rates of 40 million litres of PMS and 15 million litres of AGO daily, this would translate to a staggering N1.505 trillion annually,” the statement reads. “This is the burden DAPPMAN wants us to bear or pass on to Nigerian consumers, and we reject such unsustainable demands.”

Naija247news reports that DAPPMAN had, on Tuesday, accused Dangote Refinery of deliberately slashing prices to disrupt market equilibrium and suppress competitors, rather than out of nationalistic intent. The refinery, however, strongly denied the accusation, asserting that its operations remain transparent and aligned with national interests.

According to Naija247news, Dangote Refinery also disclosed that it maintains a monthly stock of 500 million litres of refined products and has sufficient capacity to meet domestic demands while supporting exports. Between June and September alone, the refinery exported over 3.2 million metric tonnes of refined products, while marketers imported 3.6 million metric tonnes, which the company labeled as “economic dumping.”

In a more contentious development, Naija247news gathered that DAPPMAN issued a seven-day ultimatum to Dangote Refinery to retract alleged smuggling claims or face legal action. The refinery responded by reaffirming its stance and inviting any aggrieved party to seek redress through legitimate legal channels, vowing not to yield to intimidation.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains committed to Nigeria’s progress and economic independence, and welcomes partnerships with patriotic stakeholders,” the company said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dangote Refinery Rejects N1.5trn Marketers’ Subsidy Demand, Challenges DAPPMAN to Seek Legal Redress
Next article
United Capital announces death of six staff in Afriland Towers fire as death toll rises to 10
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Hits Back at ADC over Mass Defection Claim in Benue

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, September 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in...

Crowd awaits Fubara’s return at Rivers government house

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Thousands of jubilant residents thronged the Rivers State Government...

Tinubu Ends Emergency Rule in Rivers, Reinstates Fubara

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has announced the...

United Capital announces death of six staff in Afriland Towers fire as death toll rises to 10

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that United Capital Plc, a leading pan-African...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

PDP Hits Back at ADC over Mass Defection Claim in Benue

Politics & Governance 0
18, September 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in...

Crowd awaits Fubara’s return at Rivers government house

Top Stories 0
Thousands of jubilant residents thronged the Rivers State Government...

Tinubu Ends Emergency Rule in Rivers, Reinstates Fubara

Politics & Governance 0
18, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has announced the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria