Dangote Cement, Jakura Community Seal Landmark Development Pact at Obajana Plant

By: Sponsored Post

Date:

Obajana, Kogi State — Jubilation filled Jakura community on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, formally signed a Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the host community—an historic pact set to deliver transformative social projects over the next five years.

The CDA, in line with Section 116 of the Minerals and Mining Act 2007 and Section 193 of the Minerals and Mining Regulation 2011, reflects Dangote Cement’s pledge to deepen socio-economic growth and reinforce its social license to operate.

Speaking at the signing, Engr. John Gwong, Chief General Manager, Production, representing Plant Director, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, said the agreement demonstrates the company’s philosophy of “good neighborliness is good business.” He stressed that the pact would enable collaborative execution of infrastructure and welfare projects in Jakura.

“We look forward to the support of the State and Local Government as we implement the developmental programmes in this Agreement,” Gwong stated.

Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, Group Head of Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, noted that the CDA followed the 2023 revised guidelines and assured that implementation would begin immediately despite the year nearing its end.

Also, Mr. James Adenuga, Group Head, Health, Safety, Social, Environment & Sustainability, Dangote Industries Limited, described the pact as “the right thing to do to smoothen the company’s social license to operate.”

Community leaders welcomed the development with enthusiasm. HRH Usman Ajibola Adoga, the Obaro of Jakura, hailed it as “a dream come true,” while HRH Frederick Balogun, the Olu of Apata, described Aliko Dangote as “a God-sent,” pledging peaceful co-existence and partnership.

On the government side, Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake, represented by Mrs. Bimbo Olaoye, commended Dangote Cement as a responsible corporate citizen. He assured continued government backing for smooth operations, job creation, and sustainable social programmes.

Kogi State stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Solid Minerals and lawmakers from the State House of Assembly, joined in lauding the initiative.

Hon. Danjuma Muhammad Abubakar, representing Lokoja Local Government, said: “The people of Kogi will remain ambassadors of Aliko Dangote for his numerous interventions in their lives.”

The Obajana-Jakura CDA is part of a broader Dangote Cement strategy to entrench long-term, structured partnerships with host communities across Nigeria, ensuring that industrial growth translates into tangible benefits for the people.

Reporting by Sponsored Post in Lagos, Nigeria.

