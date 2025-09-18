Crowd awaits Fubara’s return at Rivers government house

Thousands of jubilant residents thronged the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, celebrating the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara following the official lifting of the six-month emergency rule in the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija247news gathered that crowds began assembling as early as 8:00 a.m. along Azikiwe Road, leading to the government house, in anticipation of Fubara’s return to office. The celebratory mood was palpable, with supporters waving banners and chanting songs of solidarity.

President Tinubu, in a statement released late Wednesday, formally declared an end to the emergency administration imposed in Rivers State amid a prolonged political crisis that had crippled governance since March. Naija247news reports that the president directed the immediate reinstatement of Governor Fubara, his deputy Dr. Ngozi Nma Odu, and the members of the state House of Assembly.

According to Naija247news, the emergency rule had been instituted following months of intense political wrangling, which threatened the stability of the oil-rich state. During the period, retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator to oversee governance and maintain order.

Naija247news understands that Ibas vacated the government house on Wednesday evening, just hours before the president’s pronouncement, effectively marking the end of his interim stewardship. A handover process reportedly took place behind closed doors with top security and civil service officials in attendance.

Supporters of Governor Fubara described his return as “the beginning of a new chapter” for the state, and called for unity and reconciliation among political stakeholders. “Today, we celebrate the return of democracy in Rivers,” said one jubilant supporter.

Naija247news reports that this development marks a significant turning point in Rivers politics, as stakeholders now look to the governor to restore governance, boost development, and heal the deep political divisions exacerbated over the past six months.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.