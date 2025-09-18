“Chef Dammy sets the record straight on ‘largest pot of beans’ rumors”

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

Celebrity chef Chef Dammy has denied rumors circulating about her plans to cook the largest pot of beans, describing the speculation as “baseless”. In a video shared on social media, she congratulated Hilda Baci on her recent Guinness World Record for cooking the largest pot of jollof rice.

Focus on Growth and Mentorship

Chef Dammy emphasized that her focus is on growing her culinary brand, expanding her business ventures, and inspiring young Nigerians passionate about cooking. She revealed that she’s currently studying for a professional culinary diploma at the Hospitality Business School in Lagos, where she’s on a full scholarship. “Some of my classmates are still telling me that, ‘Dammy, do you truly want to cook beans?’ Like, no! Why would I do that?” she said, dismissing the rumors.

Prioritizing Personal Development

Chef Dammy expressed gratitude to her supporters, including those who’ve helped her grow and promote her culinary career. She prioritizes her personal growth, brand building, and mentoring aspiring chefs. With her sights set on expanding her culinary empire, Chef Dammy is determined to make a lasting impact in the industry.

Looking to the Future

As Chef Dammy continues to build her brand, she is expected to unveil new culinary projects and collaborations that will further cement her position in the industry. Her commitment to excellence and passion for cooking will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of chefs and food enthusiasts. With her focus on growth, mentorship, and innovation, Chef Dammy is set to achieve even greater heights in her culinary career.

By setting the record straight, Chef Dammy has put an end to the speculation surrounding her alleged plans to cook the largest pot of beans. As she continues to focus on her personal and professional development, fans and followers can expect great things from this talented chef. With her dedication to mentoring and growing her brand, Chef Dammy is poised for even greater success in the culinary world.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.