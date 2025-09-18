Menu
Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy with NFL Star Stefon Diggs

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, September 2025/Naija 247news

American rapper Cardi B has confirmed that she’s expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. The news was revealed during her appearance on “CBS Mornings” while promoting her sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?”.

Cardi B’s Pregnancy Journey
Cardi B shared that she’s feeling empowered and strong while creating her baby and working on her music. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,” she said. Stefon Diggs has been a source of confidence and security for Cardi B, supporting her through moments of anxiety and doubt.

Relationship with Stefon Diggs
The couple has been linked since October 2024 and made their first public appearance together in May 2025 at an NBA playoff game. Cardi B praised Diggs for making her feel safe and confident, saying, “He just tells me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.'” This will be Diggs’ first biological child, although he has two children from previous relationships.

Upcoming Plans
Cardi B’s baby is due before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” kicks off in February 2026. She jokingly urged fans to buy her album to fund baby supplies, saying, “Now y’all [can] buy my album so I [can] buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff.” With three children from her previous relationship with Offset, Cardi B is embracing this new chapter in her life with Stefon Diggs .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

