Bwala Says Seyi Tinubu’s Status as President’s Son Shouldn’t Hinder Governorship Ambition

Naija247news reports that Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said there is nothing constitutionally or morally wrong with Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, vying for any political office, including that of a state governor or even the presidency.

Naija247news gathered that Bwala made the remarks during an interview on The Clarity Zone Podcast, where he addressed mounting public speculation around Seyi Tinubu’s philanthropic engagements and alleged political aspirations.

Naija247news understands that over recent months, Seyi Tinubu has been increasingly involved in charity and welfare initiatives across several communities, sparking conversations that he may be nurturing a political ambition, particularly towards the 2027 Lagos governorship race.

However, Bwala dismissed the assumption that Seyi’s philanthropic actions are politically motivated. “For political reasons, some people assume that the way he is doing a lot of welfare, which he did not start yesterday, that he wants to become governor,” he said.

According to Naija247news, the presidential adviser defended Seyi Tinubu’s right to seek political office regardless of his family ties, insisting that he should not be “gaslighted” or “blackmailed” simply because he is the son of Nigeria’s sitting president.

“I asked: ‘Is he not qualified to be a governor?’ They said: ‘No, because his father is a president’. He has not said he is running but I’m just saying you don’t gaslight or blackmail someone,” Bwala stated.

Naija247news reports that Bwala went further to assert that Seyi Tinubu not only has the constitutional right to contest for a governorship position but also the theoretical liberty to run for the presidency, even against his own father.

“He can even challenge his father in the election as a president,” Bwala noted. “Check his friends, the childhood friends, and people he grew up with. He has not changed the community or friends because he has greatness, so to speak.”

Despite the growing rumours, Naija247news understands that Seyi Tinubu has not made any formal declaration regarding a political ambition, and there has been no official statement confirming or denying any 2027 governorship bid.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.