Air Peace Launches N32 Billion MRO Facility, Set to Create 50,000 Jobs in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria — Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, has commenced construction of a state-of-the-art aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Terminal 2, in a landmark move to strengthen domestic aviation capabilities.

The N32 billion project, spanning 34,000 square meters, is expected to generate around 50,000 jobs and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign aircraft maintenance services.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, for their support. “This marks the first time airlines have received substantial backing from government, enabling us to begin actualising our ambitions,” Onyema said.

He revealed that Air Peace spent over N180 billion on aircraft maintenance abroad in 2024 alone, covering spare parts, logistics, and related services. “This facility will not only cut our reliance on foreign MRO services but also attract international airlines seeking maintenance and repair solutions in Nigeria,” he added.

The facility will benefit from technical support from Embraer, bringing global expertise to the domestic aviation sector. Onyema stressed that the development would strengthen Nigeria’s aviation industry while encouraging foreign investment.

Minister Keyamo described the project as a “national treasure” that would benefit the entire country. “We are resolute in our commitment to supporting local airlines. While some may criticise me as the Minister of Local Airlines, I view it as a badge of honour,” he said.

Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, Executive Director Large Enterprises at the Bank of Industry (BOI), highlighted the bank’s support for the initiative. “This project aligns perfectly with BOI’s mandate. It will reduce aircraft maintenance costs, improve airline efficiency, and have a profound impact on Nigerians,” she said.

The MRO facility represents a major step toward modernising Nigeria’s aviation sector, boosting domestic capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency. With construction underway, Air Peace aims to position Nigeria as a hub for aircraft maintenance in Africa.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.