$6bn Mambilla saga: EFCC re-arraigns ex-minister Olu Agunloye on amended charges

Naija247news reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Dr. Olu Agunloye, a former Minister of Power and Steel, over alleged fraudulent activities linked to the award of the controversial $6 billion Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station contract.

Naija247news gathered that the re-arraignment took place on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja, presided over by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie. The EFCC presented an amended seven-count charge against Agunloye, which includes allegations of disobedience to presidential directives, gratification, and forgery.

Naija247news understands that when the matter was called, prosecution counsel M. K. Hussain, representing Abba Muhammed, announced readiness to proceed with the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness. He also disclosed that the EFCC had filed a second amended charge and requested that the accused be allowed to take a fresh plea.

According to Naija247news, Agunloye’s legal counsel, Adeola Adedipe, did not object to the amended charge. The charges were subsequently read, and the former minister pleaded not guilty.

In the amended charge marked FCT/HC/CR/617/2023, Naija247news reports that the EFCC alleged Agunloye knowingly disobeyed a presidential directive issued during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on May 21, 2003, by approving a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) for the construction of the 3,960-megawatt Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station.

Further investigations, Naija247news gathered, revealed that Agunloye allegedly signed a letter addressed to SPTCL, conveying the Nigerian government’s purported approval for the massive energy project, a move prosecutors argue was neither authorized by the FEC nor compliant with due process.

Naija247news also understands that the EFCC accused Agunloye of conspiring with Leno Adesanya, the promoter of Sunrise Power (who is currently at large), to fraudulently induce the federal government into executing the contract using forged documents.

Additionally, the anti-graft agency alleged that Agunloye received a total sum of N5.212 million from SPTCL and Adesanya through one Jide Abiodun Sotinrin, suspected to be a financial conduit.

Following Agunloye’s plea of not guilty, the prosecution informed the court that their third witness, Umar Hussein Babangida, was unavailable for cross-examination and requested a new hearing date.

Justice Onwuegbuzie, after considering submissions from both sides, vacated the earlier dates of September 22 and 25 and adjourned the matter to October 9, 2025, for the continuation of trial.

Naija247news recalls that the EFCC had earlier re-arraigned the former minister in February 2025 on similar charges, reinforcing the agency’s resolve to pursue accountability in the high-profile case.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.