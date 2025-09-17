Youth Is Nigeria’s Most Valuable Asset to Attain Global Economic Influence — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared that Nigeria’s future global power status will depend less on oil and more on its youthful population, which he described as the country’s “most valuable asset” in shaping economic competitiveness and global influence.

Delivering the inaugural Distinguished Lecture Series of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, themed “Lagos and Nigeria 2030: Projections of a World Power”, Sanwo-Olu projected that Nigeria’s estimated 100 million citizens under the age of 20 represent a demographic advantage capable of catapulting the nation into a $1 trillion economy by 2030 — but only if properly harnessed.

Youth as Strategic Capital for Global Power

Sanwo-Olu noted that the 21st century definition of “world power” extends beyond military strength to include economic clout, technological innovation, cultural diplomacy, demographic leverage, and energy transition leadership.

He argued that Nigeria’s young population offers a unique opportunity to dominate the global workforce, provided investments are made in skills development, innovation, and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

“Our most important assets, above oil, gas, and mineral wealth, are our people. Nigeria cannot be excluded from the global workforce of the 21st century with 100 million citizens under 20. But this advantage becomes a liability if not properly harnessed,” the Governor said.

Economic Reforms as Foundation for 2030 Goals

Sanwo-Olu lauded the Tinubu administration’s reforms, including petrol subsidy removal, forex unification, fiscal adjustments, and tax reforms, describing them as bold steps towards stabilising the economy and attracting investment.

He insisted that Nigeria’s path to global relevance requires sustaining reforms that shift focus from oil dependency to diversified economic pillars.

Lagos as Nigeria’s “Policy Laboratory”

The Governor underscored Lagos’ pivotal role in driving national competitiveness, calling the state Nigeria’s “beating heart” and laboratory of growth and innovation.

“Nigeria’s capacity to convert potential into global influence will depend, to a large extent, on Lagos. Our advocacy for Lagos’ special status is not exclusionary but pragmatic — Nigeria cannot scale without leveraging Lagos as the epicenter of innovation and economic expansion,” Sanwo-Olu declared.

Global Power in Transition: From Oil to Renewables

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the shifting global order, stressing that oil is no longer the dominant driver of global power. Instead, transition fuels and renewable energy markets now define the geopolitical race for influence.

He called on Nigeria to dream boldly and act decisively, learning from past policy failures while mobilising every resource to ensure that the country’s ambitions for 2030 do not slip away.

Historic Lecture at NIIA

The event was chaired by Dr. Dere Awosika, who praised Sanwo-Olu as a “techno-politician” whose career blends private sector expertise and public sector leadership.

NIIA Director-General Prof. Eghosa Osaghae described Lagos as having surpassed Johannesburg as Africa’s leading economic capital, serving as a hub for enterprise, commerce, and soft power.

Sanwo-Olu also accepted the NIIA’s request to endow a Foreign Policy School at the Institute, aimed at advancing research and policy in international diplomacy.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.