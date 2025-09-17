Menu
“You are all I worry about, love” — Read Tyler Robinson’s chilling confession to his transgender Partner about Charlie Kirk’s Murder

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors have revealed shocking new details in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot during a campus event in Utah last week.

According to court filings, the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson, 22, confessed to the killing in a series of text messages to his live-in partner, Lance Twiggs, less than three hours after the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University (UVU), Orem.

A chilling note and confession

Robinson allegedly directed Twiggs to look beneath his computer keyboard, where police later recovered a handwritten note that read:

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Text messages obtained by prosecutors show Robinson admitting responsibility:

  • Twiggs: “You weren’t the one who did it right????”
  • Robinson: “I am, I’m sorry.”

Robinson went on to describe how he used his grandfather’s scoped .30-06 hunting rifle, planned the assassination for over a week, and attempted to hide the weapon in nearby bushes after changing clothes.

He expressed fear over losing the rifle, writing: “I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa’s rifle … how the f— will I explain losing it to my old man.”

Investigators later confirmed the firearm matched the rifle recovered from the crime scene.

Political undertones and family ties

Prosecutors said Robinson revealed that his father, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, had asked him to send photos of the gun. In his texts, Robinson appeared torn between defiance and regret:

  • “I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”
  • “You are all I worry about, love,” he told Twiggs.

Twiggs, initially believing it was a prank, eventually cooperated with law enforcement. Authorities confirmed Twiggs has not been charged.

Fallout and national reaction

Kirk, a high-profile conservative voice and ally of Trump, was shot in the neck while addressing students during his “American Comeback Tour.” He died shortly after.

He is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children. His funeral is scheduled for September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with national conservative figures expected to attend.

Former President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance, personally accompanied Kirk’s remains aboard Air Force Two back to Arizona. Trump has publicly demanded the death penalty for Robinson.

Legal proceedings and death penalty push

Robinson has been charged with seven counts, including:

  • Aggravated murder (capital offense)
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Witness tampering

Prosecutors confirmed they will pursue the death penalty, with execution by firing squad still a legal option in Utah.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox vowed maximum punishment:

“To whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law. I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty in the state of Utah.”

Implications

The killing has reignited debates about political violence, free speech, and extremism in the United States, while also raising security concerns about public figures on nationwide tours.

 

 

