“We Had No Choice: Tinubu Defends Rivers State Emergency Amid Governance Collapse”

Abuja, Sept. 17, 2025 — Six months after declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed Nigerians today, outlining why his administration was forced to suspend the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly in March.

At the heart of his message was a stark reminder: governance in Rivers, one of Nigeria’s most critical oil-producing states, had completely collapsed under the weight of political infighting, institutional paralysis, and economic sabotage.

Why Emergency Rule Was Declared

The Rivers State crisis boiled over earlier this year as a bitter feud erupted between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly. The Assembly split into two warring factions:

Four lawmakers loyal to the Governor.

Twenty-seven lawmakers backing the Speaker and openly opposing the Governor.

The deadlock made it impossible to pass appropriation bills, leaving the state unable to fund governance or deliver services. At the same time, critical infrastructure — including oil pipelines vital to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings — came under repeated vandalism.

In perhaps the most damning assessment, the Supreme Court ruled in one of several legal battles that “there was no government in Rivers State.”

With tensions escalating, President Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to declare a state of emergency on March 18, 2025. The proclamation suspended the elected state leadership for an initial six months, citing a breakdown of peace and public order.

Tinubu’s Defense: A Constitutional Imperative

In his nationwide address today, Tinubu defended the controversial measure as an unavoidable step to prevent the state from descending into anarchy.

“It became painfully inevitable that to arrest the drift towards anarchy in Rivers State, I was obligated to proclaim the state of emergency,” Tinubu said.

The President stressed that the National Assembly critically reviewed and endorsed the proclamation, while traditional rulers and local communities provided support for federal intervention.

Still, the decision faced resistance. Over 40 court cases were filed in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Yenagoa challenging the legality of the move. Many remain pending. Tinubu welcomed the legal pushback as a hallmark of democracy but insisted that extraordinary measures were justified.

The Politics Behind the Crisis

The Rivers State standoff has roots in Nigeria’s deepening political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. Fubara, who emerged as governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faced pressure from rival factions within the state and from Abuja.

The crisis exposed the fault lines of Nigeria’s fragile federalism:

Executive vs. Legislature: The inability of both arms to compromise created a vacuum in governance.

Party Politics: Internal PDP disputes spilled into state governance, with defections and loyalty battles reshaping alliances.

Federal Intervention: Tinubu’s decision to suspend elected officials underscores the tension between federal authority and state autonomy.

Critics argue the proclamation set a troubling precedent by sidelining democratic institutions. Supporters counter that it was the only viable option to protect lives, property, and national economic assets.

Impact on Rivers’ Oil Economy

Rivers State is Nigeria’s oil and gas hub, hosting major pipelines, refineries, and export terminals. The paralysis in governance coincided with a spike in pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and insecurity around vital energy corridors.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) estimates that oil theft costs Nigeria $700 million monthly, with Rivers at the epicenter. Tinubu’s intervention aimed partly at stabilizing this sector, as declining oil revenues have crippled the naira and widened fiscal deficits.

International investors, already wary of Nigeria’s regulatory uncertainty, have been watching the Rivers crisis closely. For them, the key question is whether Nigeria can guarantee stability in its most resource-rich region.

Constitutional and Legal Implications

Section 305 empowers the President to declare a state of emergency if there is “actual or imminent breakdown of public order and public safety.” But the suspension of a governor, deputy governor, and elected lawmakers raised eyebrows.

Legal scholars warn that while the Constitution grants the President emergency powers, their use must not erode the principle of federalism or override the mandate of the ballot box.

The pending lawsuits could become landmark cases for Nigeria’s constitutional jurisprudence, testing the limits of executive authority during crises.

Voices of Dissent

Civil society groups, opposition leaders, and some Rivers residents argue that Tinubu’s move was less about peace and more about political control. They point to:

The timing, just two years before the 2027 elections.

The political stakes, as Rivers is a strategic state for both PDP and APC.

The dangerous precedent, where Abuja can remove elected officials in any state under the guise of emergency.

Yet, others argue that Rivers’ governance vacuum posed too great a risk to Nigeria’s unity and oil economy.

What Next for Rivers?

Tinubu’s address did not clarify whether the emergency rule will be extended beyond its initial six months. This ambiguity leaves stakeholders uncertain about the immediate future.

Three possible scenarios are emerging:

Extension of Emergency Rule: If governance remains unstable, Tinubu could seek another National Assembly approval. Restoration of Elected Officials: The governor and lawmakers could return, provided reconciliation efforts succeed. Caretaker or Transitional Government: A neutral administration could be installed to prepare for fresh elections or stabilize governance.

Whichever path is chosen will shape Rivers’ political landscape — and potentially influence national dynamics heading into 2027.

Lessons for Nigerian Democracy

The Rivers crisis exposes broader challenges in Nigeria’s democracy:

Fragile party structures and weak internal dispute resolution.

Toxic executive-legislative relations that cripple governance.

Over-centralization of power in Abuja at the expense of state autonomy.

The need for institutional reforms to prevent future paralysis.

As Tinubu noted, democracy requires a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature. Without it, citizens are deprived of dividends of democracy, and opportunistic actors exploit instability for personal gain.

Conclusion: A Warning for 2027

The Rivers State crisis is more than a local feud — it is a national stress test for Nigeria’s democracy, economy, and constitutional order.

For Tinubu, the gamble is clear: by intervening, he asserts federal authority and prevents chaos. But he also risks accusations of authoritarian overreach. For Rivers, the question remains whether peace and governance will return, or whether the state will remain a flashpoint of political instability.

As the six-month emergency period expires, Nigeria waits to see whether Rivers will regain its democratic institutions or remain under the shadow of Abuja’s direct control.

