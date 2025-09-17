UBA Foundation Launches 2025 National Essay Competition, Raises Education Grants to N18m for Nigerian Students

Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – The UBA Foundation, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of United Bank for Africa Plc, has officially flagged off the 2025 edition of its National Essay Competition (NEC), offering Nigerian secondary school students the chance to win over N18 million in university scholarships and prizes.

Now in its 15th consecutive year, the NEC has become one of the most prestigious academic competitions in Nigeria, designed to promote critical thinking, revive the reading culture, and empower future leaders across Africa.

A Theme Rooted in Nigeria’s Diversity

This year’s topic is:

“Nigeria is characterised by diverse cultures, ethnicities, and religions. How can young Nigerians deploy diversity to build a united nation?”

The Foundation explained that the theme was carefully selected to challenge young Nigerians to reflect on the country’s greatest strength—its diversity—and propose practical solutions for unity, peace, and long-term national development.

Bigger Prizes, Bigger Impact

In a significant upgrade from 2024, UBA Foundation announced a 33% increase in educational grants for the top three winners:

🥇 1st Place: ₦10 million (approx. $7,700) university scholarship, up from last year’s ₦7.5m.

🥈 2nd Place: ₦7.5 million (approx. $5,800), up from ₦5m.

🥉 3rd Place: ₦5 million (approx. $3,900), up from ₦3.5m.

Consolation prizes and educational materials will also be awarded to other finalists.

Youth, Education, and Nation-Building

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Bola Atta, Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, stressed the urgency of the competition’s theme given Nigeria’s current challenges:

“For over a decade, the National Essay Competition has provided a vital platform for our secondary school students to express their ideas and showcase their intellectual prowess. Parents and pupils now look forward to it annually. This year’s topic is particularly crucial, as it asks them to look at our greatest asset—diversity—and devise ways to leverage it for unity, growth, and development.”

Atta emphasized that youth voices are critical in building a more harmonious and prosperous Nigeria, noting that many past winners of the NEC have gone on to pursue successful academic and professional careers across Africa.

How to Apply

To qualify, students must be senior secondary school students in Nigeria. Entries must include:

A handwritten essay of no more than 750 words

A completed online application form

A passport photograph

A valid ID (birth certificate, National ID card, or international passport)

📌 Submission deadline: Friday, October 17, 2025

📌 Portal: UBA Foundation NEC Portal

The NEC has since expanded to other UBA operating countries across Africa, further broadening access to educational opportunities.

UBA Foundation’s Broader CSR Commitment

Beyond the essay competition, UBA Foundation also drives the ‘Read Africa’ initiative, which has distributed hundreds of thousands of books to African students in an effort to revive reading culture.

The Foundation continues to champion education as a pillar for social transformation, aligning with Nigeria’s pressing need for quality human capital development in a globally competitive economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.