Trump Nears Deal to Spin Off TikTok US Operations to Oracle, Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake

TikTok’s U.S. operations could soon be acquired by a consortium including Oracle Corp., venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, under a framework agreement scheduled for discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. The plan would create a U.S.-based version of TikTok, allowing the app to continue serving its American user base while reducing ByteDance’s control to comply with U.S. national security requirements.

Framework Agreement and Ownership Structure

Under the proposed deal, ByteDance’s stake in TikTok U.S. would fall below 20% to satisfy the 2024 law requiring divestment or facing a U.S. market ban. The new U.S. entity would see outside investors — including Oracle, Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake — collectively owning 50%, while existing U.S. investors would retain approximately 30%. The arrangement ensures the app’s compliance with national security regulations while allowing ByteDance to maintain a minority stake.

TikTok’s engineers in the U.S. have been testing the app to replicate the recommendation algorithms that made it popular, and ByteDance will license the underlying technology to the new venture. Oracle is expected to continue providing cloud services for TikTok, a business that has become a consistent revenue stream under Project Texas, a multibillion-dollar partnership hosting TikTok user data in the U.S.

Strategic and Financial Considerations

The U.S. operations have been valued at $35–40 billion, though the final pricing and the precise stake each investor will hold remain undisclosed. Oracle is expected to take a relatively small stake, while the other investors’ shares and financial contributions are still being negotiated. The framework agreement represents a compromise aimed at balancing U.S. national security concerns with the interests of ByteDance and the app’s investors.

Regulatory and Political Context

TikTok’s U.S. operations have been a point of contention in Beijing-Washington relations, with U.S. lawmakers citing the platform as a potential national security risk due to its Chinese ownership. Without a divestiture agreement, ByteDance faced the threat of a U.S. ban on TikTok, which counts approximately 170 million mostly young American users.

President Trump extended ByteDance’s divestiture deadline to December 16, the fourth extension since January, allowing TikTok to continue operating while negotiations proceed. This extension defied the 2024 law’s limit of a single 90-day extension, raising questions about the legal grounds but buying time for a deal to be finalized.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the proposed framework maintains proper safeguards for U.S. national security while also accommodating Chinese interests. He emphasized that the agreement would not proceed without measures to ensure secure operations and data handling in the United States.

Economic and Market Implications

Shares of U.S. tech firms involved in cloud computing, particularly Oracle, saw temporary gains following news of the potential deal. TikTok’s U.S. operations represent one of ByteDance’s most lucrative overseas assets, and the divestiture could reshape the competitive landscape for social media and AI-driven recommendation platforms in the U.S.

The deal comes amid broader discussions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology, signaling a potential thaw in tensions over Chinese-owned digital assets operating in the U.S. If concluded, it would preserve TikTok’s presence in the American market while reducing Beijing’s operational control, creating a U.S.-focused platform supported by major American investors.

Next Steps

Final terms of the transaction, including the exact stakes, pricing, and governance structure, remain under negotiation. President Trump is expected to confirm the framework with Xi Jinping in upcoming talks, potentially finalizing the path for TikTok to operate under a U.S.-based corporate structure.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.