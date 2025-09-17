Tinubu Addresses End of Six-Month State of Emergency in Rivers State

Abuja, Sept. 17, 2025 — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today provided a detailed update on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State, six months after he suspended the governor, deputy governor, and state lawmakers to avert what he described as “a total paralysis of governance.”

The emergency proclamation, made on March 18, 2025, followed months of political turmoil that left the state without functional governance. At the peak of the crisis, Rivers was engulfed in a bitter power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly, which split into rival factions — four lawmakers loyal to the governor and 27 backing the Speaker. The impasse prevented the passage of an appropriation bill, stalled governance, and fueled widespread insecurity, including attacks on vital oil pipelines.

Even the Supreme Court, in its ruling on one of the disputes, declared that “there was no government in Rivers State.” Multiple interventions by the Presidency and other national stakeholders failed to resolve the deadlock, prompting Tinubu to invoke Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to impose emergency rule.

“It became painfully inevitable that to arrest the drift towards anarchy in Rivers State, I was obligated to proclaim the state of emergency,” Tinubu said in his nationwide address.

Under the proclamation, the elected leadership of Rivers State was suspended for an initial six months, which officially expires today, September 17, 2025.

National Assembly Backing and Public Reactions

The President praised the National Assembly for swiftly endorsing the proclamation, citing lawmakers’ constitutional duty to safeguard peace and order. He also thanked traditional rulers and residents of Rivers for supporting federal intervention, despite “a few voices of dissent” that challenged the move in court.

More than 40 cases were filed across Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Yenagoa, seeking to overturn the declaration. While some suits remain pending, Tinubu insisted that emergency powers are a “constitutional tool” designed to restore peace and stability when ordinary governance breaks down.

The Bigger Picture of Governance

Tinubu emphasized that democracy thrives only when the executive and legislature work harmoniously, warning against “Machiavellian manipulations” and political brinkmanship that deprive citizens of good governance.

“The people who voted us into power expect to reap the fruits of democracy,” the President said. “That expectation will remain unrealizable in an atmosphere of violence, anarchy, and insecurity.”

The President did not explicitly state whether the emergency rule in Rivers would be extended or lifted, leaving political watchers to speculate on the next phase for the oil-rich state.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.