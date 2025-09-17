The Rise and Festering of Destructive Media in Nigeria by Olabode Opeseitan.

Nigeria’s story is complex, layered, and often misrepresented. For decades, international observers have highlighted both the country’s challenges and its remarkable resilience. Recently, three respected global media outlets showcased narratives that contrast sharply with the crisis-driven portrayal often seen abroad and, increasingly, at home.

Reuters reported on millionaire cocoa farmers leveraging innovation and scale to transform agriculture, a sector foundational to Nigeria’s economic growth. These entrepreneurs are not only creating wealth but also fostering rural development and ensuring that Nigeria can compete in global cocoa markets. Financial Times highlighted Chemical & Allied Products Plc, a Nigerian paint manufacturer that pivoted to sourcing raw materials locally in response to foreign exchange constraints, illustrating corporate ingenuity in the face of economic pressure. Bloomberg News noted that major Nigerian corporations such as Dangote Industries Limited and BUA Group are cutting imports, signaling a broader “do-it-yourself” trend across industries.

These stories are important not because Nigeria has no challenges—they clearly do—but because they reflect resilience, creativity, and adaptability. Yet, paradoxically, while global media increasingly report these positive developments, domestic media often fixates on the negative.

For decades, Nigerians have criticized foreign outlets for disproportionately highlighting crises: insecurity, corruption, and political dysfunction. Ironically, the narrative of sensationalism has now flipped domestically. Many Nigerian media platforms, from TV stations to digital news outlets, prioritize shock value over substance. Headlines and soundbites dominate; investigative journalism that explains context or highlights success stories is often neglected. Positive developments are eclipsed by relentless attention on setbacks.

The result is a self-perpetuating cycle of pessimism. Public perception is shaped less by reality than by the frequency and intensity of negative coverage. When audiences consume a steady diet of crises, political scandals, and institutional failures, it fosters cynicism, undermines trust, and discourages engagement with the country’s real progress. This phenomenon—what can be described as destructive media—has profound consequences for public discourse, policy debate, and even democratic governance.

A recent example is the Tinubu administration’s second anniversary. Official data show measurable progress across several sectors:

Infrastructure: Roads rehabilitated and newly constructed; bridges repaired; urban and rural transport networks enhanced.

Health: Hospitals modernized, medical equipment upgraded, and access to care expanded.

Education and Skills: Student loans granted, technical and vocational programs supported, and university infrastructure improved.

Agriculture: Initiatives scaled, local production encouraged, and mechanization introduced to boost yields.

Industry: Investment in local manufacturing and industrial clusters, with incentives for companies adopting import substitution strategies.

Yet, much of this progress has been met with skepticism—or outright silence. Few media outlets verified the claims, provided data-driven context, or explored the real-world impacts of these initiatives. Citizens are left to navigate fragmented narratives, uncertain about what is fact and what is mere speculation.

Destructive media not only distorts perception; it can shape policy and public behavior. When media consistently frames issues through a lens of conflict, scarcity, or failure, it can pressure leaders to respond reactively rather than strategically. At the same time, constructive initiatives are overshadowed, reducing public appreciation and support for meaningful reforms.

The flourishing of destructive media reflects a crisis of narrative stewardship. Journalism wields immense influence, shaping societal understanding, civic engagement, and democratic accountability. With such power comes responsibility: to report fairly, contextualize accurately, and present both challenges and achievements. When media outlets abandon these principles, they inadvertently contribute to public disillusionment and policy fatigue.

Reclaiming Nigeria’s narrative is not about ignoring problems; it is about balanced, fact-driven reporting. It is about highlighting innovation, resilience, and progress while remaining critical of failures. For instance, the story of Nigerian cocoa millionaires is not a distraction from insecurity or inflation—it is evidence that solutions exist, often emerging from ordinary citizens and companies navigating extraordinary challenges. Similarly, companies pivoting to local sourcing reflect adaptive strategies that strengthen the economy and create jobs, countering narratives of dependency and stagnation.

For democracy to thrive, citizens must be empowered with accurate, nuanced information. Balanced reporting encourages public engagement, fosters constructive criticism, and nurtures confidence in institutions. Conversely, when destructive media dominates, it erodes trust, amplifies cynicism, and marginalizes voices of innovation and hope.

Nigeria’s story is complex, challenging, and inspiring all at once. Reclaiming the narrative requires media leaders, journalists, and editors to prioritize accuracy over virality, context over sensation, and public service over clickbait. It demands a recognition that reporting can shape not only public perception but also the trajectory of governance and development.

As Nigerians, the challenge is clear: demand responsible journalism, celebrate progress alongside scrutiny, and insist that media platforms reflect the country’s full reality—not just the headlines that provoke outrage. Only through this balanced approach can public discourse mature, democracy deepen, and optimism flourish, grounded not in fantasy but in truthful, evidence-based storytelling.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.