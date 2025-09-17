Soludo’s Government Pledges Transparency in Contract Awards Ahead of Anambra Elections

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led government in Anambra State has assured citizens that contracts will be awarded based on priority and strategic significance, rather than to curry favor from electorates ahead of the November governorship election. This commitment to transparency was reiterated at the 19th meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) held on September 15, 2025.

Contract Awards Based on Merit

The government emphasized that new projects will continue to be awarded based on their economic significance and areas with the highest needs, rather than for political expediency. This approach marks a departure from past practices where contracts were often awarded during election seasons to gain political support. The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, stated that the administration is committed to not owing state contractors, ensuring timely payments and promoting accountability in governance.

Notable Projects Awarded

During the ANSEC meeting, several key infrastructure projects were approved, including the dualization of the Ekwulobia-Ufuma Road and the construction of Adili/Park Road with a spur to the Building Materials Market in Nnewi. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and improve the lives of citizens.

Government’s Commitment to Transparency

The Soludo administration has reaffirmed its pledge to prioritize the needs of the state’s citizens and ensure transparency in governance. By awarding contracts based on merit and strategic significance, the government aims to promote accountability and build trust with the electorate.

Impact on Anambra’s Development

The government’s focus on strategic infrastructure development is expected to have a positive impact on Anambra’s economic growth and development. By prioritizing projects that meet the needs of citizens, the Soludo administration aims to improve the quality of life for Anambrians and drive progress in the state.

The Soludo administration’s commitment to transparency and merit-based contract awards is a welcome development ahead of the November elections. As the government continues to prioritize the needs of its citizens, it is hoped that this approach will yield positive outcomes for the state and its people.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.