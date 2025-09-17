Rivers State Emerges National Benchmark for Good Governance – Ibas

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has proudly declared that Rivers State has become a national benchmark for good governance under his administration. Ibas made this assertion during a Public Lecture themed “Democracy and Good Governance” in Port Harcourt, highlighting the state’s remarkable progress since the emergency rule began on March 18, 2025.

A New Era of Peace and Stability

Under Ibas’ leadership, Rivers State has witnessed a significant restoration of peace and stability, enabling the successful conduct of peaceful local government elections. This development has brought democratic governance back to the grassroots level, giving citizens a voice and a stake in the state’s progress. Ibas’ administration has prioritized institutional strengthening, public service reform, and continuous capacity development to drive good governance.

A Model for Good Governance

Ibas believes that Rivers State can serve as a model for good governance in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of tolerance, reconciliation, and collective progress. He noted that the state’s progress is a testament to the effectiveness of his administration’s policies and strategies. The National Good Governance Advocates (NGGA) has also praised Ibas’ efforts, citing the provision of critical infrastructures and civil service reforms in the state.

Sustaining the Momentum

To sustain the momentum of good governance, Ibas’ administration has been engaging with stakeholders, including traditional leaders, community representatives, and civil society organizations. This collaborative approach has helped to identify and address challenges, ensuring that the state’s progress is inclusive and sustainable.

Looking to the Future

As Rivers State looks to the future, Ibas remains committed to building on the progress made so far. He has emphasized the need for continued institutional strengthening and public service reform, ensuring that the state’s governance structures remain effective and responsive to the needs of its citizens.

As Rivers State transitions back to democratic governance, Ibas’ administration is set to hand over power, marking the end of the emergency rule. The state’s emergence as a national benchmark for good governance is a significant achievement, and it remains to be seen how the incoming administration will build on this progress. One thing is certain, however – Rivers State has set a new standard for good governance in Nigeria, and other states can learn from its example.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.