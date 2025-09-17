Menu
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Rivers elders caution against ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ as emergency rule nears expiration

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Rivers Elders Council has issued a stern warning to individuals and political actors making inflammatory statements that could undermine the fragile peace process currently underway in the state.

Naija247news gathered that the warning came via a statement released on Wednesday by the Council’s Chairman, Ferdinand Alabraba, who urged all stakeholders to prioritize peace and reconciliation as democratic governance is set to return to the state following a period of emergency rule.

“We also quickly wish to admonish the few individuals and groups who are still fanning the embers of discord to come to terms with the fact that the crisis is over and stop making inflammatory statements, inciting rhetoric in the media and whipping up sentiments for their selfish interests,” the statement read.

Naija247news understands that the political impasse in Rivers State began with a bitter feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. The conflict eventually led President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a six-month emergency rule on March 18, suspending both the governor and the state House of Assembly.

According to Naija247news, the federal government appointed retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator to steer the state during the political crisis.

Alabraba acknowledged the positive impact of Tinubu’s “proactive intervention,” which he said averted what could have become a full-blown political disaster. He praised the people of Rivers State for their patience during the emergency period, describing it as a clear expression of trust in the president’s leadership.

Naija247news reports that the chairman also confirmed that Governor Fubara and members of the House of Assembly, prior to their reinstatement, had made a commitment before President Tinubu to work together in the interest of the state.

“That vow before Mr President remains sacrosanct. Therefore, going forward, they must work harmoniously in the interest of the state. The people of Rivers State expect nothing less from them,” Alabraba said.

Naija247news understands that the Council also gave special recognition to Nyesom Wike for his behind-the-scenes role in brokering reconciliation between the feuding parties.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: #Nyesom Wike Bola Tinubu Ferdinand Alabraba Rivers Crisis Rivers state Siminalayi Fubara

