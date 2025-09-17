PDP’s Agboola Ajayi withdraws supreme court appeal against Aiyedatiwa’s election

Naija247news reports that Agboola Ajayi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2024 Ondo State governorship election, has formally withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija247news understands that the appeal withdrawal brings a final end to a months-long legal contest that began after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Aiyedatiwa winner of the November 2024 governorship election with 366,781 votes, defeating Ajayi who polled 117,845 votes.

According to Naija247news, Ajayi initially filed a petition before the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal on December 11, 2024, alleging electoral irregularities. However, the tribunal dismissed the petition in June 2025, citing a lack of merit and insufficient evidence. Similar petitions by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Action Alliance (AA) were also dismissed on the same grounds.

Naija247news gathered that the appellate court in Akure upheld the tribunal’s ruling and struck out the appeals, noting that the petitioners failed to prove claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. Despite these setbacks, Ajayi proceeded to the Supreme Court before deciding to end the legal fight.

In a letter dated September 16 and addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ajayi confirmed his decision, stating that it was reached after extensive consultations with party members, legal advisers, and family. “After careful deliberation, we have reached a consensus that the appeal should be withdrawn,” he wrote.

Naija247news reports that Ajayi did not provide a detailed reason for the withdrawal but emphasized his commitment to peaceful coexistence and good governance. “I extend my heartfelt wishes to His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as he leads our state,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Aiyedatiwa hailed the dismissal and withdrawal of all related cases as historic. “Today, at the Supreme Court, Abuja, I secured the final legal victory… This is unprecedented. All glory to God Almighty,” he posted on X.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.