PDP Warns Fubara Against Defection, Demands Probe of Interim Rule

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, cautioning him against defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP also demands a thorough investigation into the six-month interim rule in Rivers State, led by Admiral Ibas, who was appointed as sole administrator by President Bola Tinubu.

PDP’s Demands

The PDP’s warning comes as Governor Fubara prepares to resume office after a six-month suspension. The party wants Fubara to remain loyal and reject any overtures from the APC. Additionally, the PDP is calling for a probe into the management of Rivers State during the interim rule, citing concerns over potential wrongdoing and misappropriation of resources. “There can be no peace without justice,” the PDP stressed, emphasizing that those responsible for any wrongdoing should face the full weight of the law.

Concerns Over Interim Rule

The PDP’s demands are driven by concerns over the constitutionality and implications of the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State. Seven PDP governors have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of the interim rule, further underscoring the political tensions surrounding the issue.

Accountability and Loyalty

The PDP’s Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, and Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, emphasized that Fubara’s return should prioritize accountability, party loyalty, and efforts to restore peace and stability to the oil-rich state. Osuoha explained that Fubara’s suspension followed a constitutionally sanctioned state of emergency declared by the President to prevent a collapse of law and order. “The Governor should not fall for calls for political correctness in the name of peace. There is no peace without justice. The interim administrator must face the full weight of the law if misappropriation or abuse of office is discovered,” Osadolor said .

Implications of Defection

The PDP’s warning highlights the potential implications of Fubara’s defection to the APC. Osadolor cautioned Fubara against being lured into the APC with promises that could compromise his political future. “Any attempt for him to cross over to the APC will mean legitimising the illegal suspension and putting the final nail in his political coffin,” Osadolor said. The PDP is urging Fubara to publicly reaffirm his mandate from the Rivers people and remain focused on delivering quality leadership .

As Governor Fubara resumes office, the PDP’s warning and demands will likely shape the political landscape in Rivers State. The party’s call for accountability and loyalty from its leaders reflects its determination to maintain stability and uphold its values. The outcome of the PDP’s demands and the court’s decision on the interim rule will be crucial in determining the future of Rivers State politics.

