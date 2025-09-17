Menu
Politics & Governance

Ondo PDP Candidate Agboola Ajayi Withdraws Supreme Court Appeal Against Gov Aiyedatiwa

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a shocking turn of events, Agboola Ajayi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the November 16, 2024, Ondo State election, has formally withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Decision

Ajayi cited extensive consultations with his family, party members, associates, and legal advisors as the reason behind his decision. In a letter dated September 16, 2025, and addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ajayi stated, “After careful deliberation, we have reached a consensus that the appeal should be withdrawn, and I’m by this letter so do”. This move marks the end of one of the most keenly contested post-election disputes in recent history ¹ ².

Background

Ajayi had contested the outcome of the poll, where he secured 117,845 votes against Aiyedatiwa’s 366,781. The Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had previously dismissed Ajayi’s petitions, with the appellate court ruling that Ajayi lacked the locus standi to pursue the case and describing it as statute-barred .

Ajayi’s Statement

In his letter, Ajayi emphasized his commitment to good governance and peaceful coexistence in Ondo State and Nigeria. He extended his heartfelt wishes to Governor Aiyedatiwa, stating, “In this spirit, I extend my heartfelt wishes to His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as he leads our state, and I remain dedicated to contributing positively to state and national development” .

With this withdrawal, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory is now sealed, and the legal tussle over the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State appears settled. Ajayi’s decision signals a major political truce in the state, as he pledged support for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration .

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

