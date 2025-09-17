Nigeria Joins Push to Extend AGOA as $1.76B in Exports Hang in Balance

Nigerian manufacturers are intensifying efforts to secure the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a U.S. trade program that grants duty-free access to American markets for eligible African products. With the program set to expire at the end of September 2025, Nigerian industry leaders warn that its lapse could significantly impact jobs, exports, and industrial growth across the country.

Nigeria’s Stake in AGOA

AGOA has been instrumental for Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, including textiles, apparel, automotive parts, and minerals. In 2024, Nigeria exported approximately $1.76 billion worth of goods to the U.S. under AGOA preferences. Without renewal, Nigerian exports could face higher tariffs, threatening both business operations and employment in key sectors.

Advocacy and Lobbying

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has joined forces with other African stakeholders to lobby the U.S. Congress for a one- or two-year extension. Nigerian officials stress that the program sustains hundreds of thousands of jobs, supports industrial growth, and strengthens trade ties with the United States.

Nigerian business leaders also highlight AGOA’s strategic importance in countering growing Chinese influence in Africa. Renewing the program ensures that Nigeria continues to benefit from preferential access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, reinforcing the country’s competitive advantage in global trade.

Economic and Strategic Implications

Failure to extend AGOA could slow industrial growth, reduce foreign exchange earnings, and weaken Nigeria-U.S. trade relations. Beyond the economic stakes, AGOA provides a platform for strengthening diplomatic and commercial engagement between Nigeria and the United States.

As the September 2025 deadline approaches, Nigerian manufacturers remain vocal in advocating for the extension, emphasizing that AGOA is vital for sustaining jobs, boosting exports, and supporting the country’s long-term industrial development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.