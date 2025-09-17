Ndume Warns Against Labour Rift with Dangote Refinery, Calls for Dialogue and Deregulation Focus

Naija247news reports that Senator Ali Ndume, a former Senate Leader and current representative of Borno South, has issued a stern call to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to urgently intervene in the ongoing tensions between the Dangote Refinery and labour unions, particularly the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Naija247news understands that NUPENG had, on September 8, embarked on an industrial action against Dangote Refinery over alleged restrictions on truck drivers seeking to join the union. However, the refinery denied these allegations. The strike was subsequently suspended on September 9.

Naija247news gathered that a new twist emerged on September 16 when the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) accused the refinery of undercutting the local market by offering lower product prices to international buyers than to domestic marketers.

In a statement made available on Wednesday, Ndume urged all involved parties—including NUPENG, PENGASSAN, and industry stakeholders—to prioritise constructive engagement over divisive public campaigns.

“I urge NUPENG, PENGASSAN, and all concerned stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue with Dangote rather than inciting division and undue sensationalism in the media,” Ndume stated. “Our common goal should be to balance labour rights with the imperatives of national development and not put ordinary citizens at the receiving end of a needless power tussle.”

According to Naija247news, the senator expressed deep concern about what he described as a coordinated media attempt to tarnish the image of Dangote and his refinery both locally and internationally. He recalled that earlier efforts by previous administrations to support private sector investment in refining largely failed due to a lack of commitment from licence holders.

Ndume noted that several rounds of refinery licences were issued between 2002 and 2007, including under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, yet few meaningful projects materialised. “Some of them only cashed on the incentives of crude oil allocation,” he added.

Naija247news reports that the senator strongly rejected claims of market monopoly by the refinery, insisting that the current petroleum sector is operating under deregulated principles as provided by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“It is wrong to talk about monopoly in a deregulated industry,” Ndume said. He stressed that no operator has been granted undue advantage, and the regulatory environment remains open to all qualified players.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.