AI & Future Tech

MTN Launches $240M AI Data Centre in Nigeria, Eyes Global Partnerships

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Johannesburg-based MTN Group Ltd, Africa’s largest wireless carrier, is advancing plans to establish AI-focused data centres across the continent, with its first facility already underway in Nigeria at an estimated cost of $240 million. The move is part of MTN’s broader strategy to provide high-performance computing capacity to businesses and governments and tap into new revenue streams from artificial intelligence services.

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita revealed that the group will partly fund the AI data centre build-out and is in active discussions with potential international partners, including global AI infrastructure companies and hyperscalers like Microsoft. “We are now in the commercial negotiation phase and shortlisting partners who can help us scale. Our goal is to conclude these partnerships within the year,” said Mupita.

The company is exploring different operational models, including equipping the centres with its own hardware and renting out compute capacity to third-party tenants. MTN’s AI data centre business unit, Genova, will integrate with the group’s broader platform strategy, allowing the telecommunications giant to monetize infrastructure and expand services across its 16 African markets.

While Africa has the world’s fastest-growing and youngest population, it currently holds less than 1% of global AI data centre capacity, highlighting a significant infrastructure gap. Most of the continent’s existing AI computing power is concentrated in South Africa, supported by hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alibaba, and Amazon.

Other initiatives to boost AI capacity are also emerging. Microsoft and G42 have announced a geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya, and Indian telecom billionaire Sunil Mittal is planning AI expansion in Nigeria through Africa Airtel and Nxtra.

MTN is also assessing power solutions for its data centres, a critical consideration given the limitations of electricity infrastructure in several African markets. The company’s move signals Nigeria’s growing role as a hub for AI computing on the continent, aligning with broader efforts to develop local tech infrastructure and attract international investment.

Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

