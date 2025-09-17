Mandarin Added to Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria as Chinese Corners Expand

Abuja — The Chinese language, Mandarin, has officially been included as one of the foreign languages to be taught in senior secondary schools across Nigeria, following a recent revision of the national curriculum.

The announcement was made by Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Secretary of Education for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during the inauguration of the 14th Chinese Corner at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja. Chinese Corners are educational and cultural centres sponsored by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

“May I inform you that in the recent curriculum review, Mandarin has been selected as one of the international languages offered in senior secondary schools,” Hayyo said. He described Mandarin as “the language of commerce, education, and tourism,” emphasizing that introducing it in FCT schools is a visionary move.

The FCT now hosts 14 Chinese Corners across various secondary schools. According to Hayyo, these centres have strengthened cultural and educational exchanges between Nigeria and China, giving students opportunities to pursue further education in China. Teachers and staff have also benefited through capacity-building programs in China. “It is only in the FCT that Chinese Corners exist in schools across the federation,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Hayyo thanked the Chinese government and embassy for supporting education and cultural ties. He concluded with a Chinese proverb: “Hai nei cun zhiji, tianya ruo bi lin,” meaning, “A bosom friend brings distant lands near.”

Yang Jianxing, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, said Chinese Corners were established to celebrate Nigeria-China friendship and provide a platform for cultural exchange. He described the initiative as “a bridge narrowing the hearts of young people from the two countries” and pledged continued diplomatic support in education and culture.

Dr. Muhammed Ladan, Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, added that the Corners also offer resources for learning Mandarin and scholarships in China, and serve as a platform for diplomatic and artistic collaboration. The first Chinese Corner was established in 2013 at GSS Garki, with additional centres, including one at GSS Wuse Zone 3 in 2024, and more in the pipeline with support from Chinese companies in Nigeria.

The move follows the Federal Government’s announcement earlier this month of a comprehensive review of the Basic and Senior Secondary Education Curriculum, confirmed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council. Implementation of the new curriculum begins with the 2025/2026 academic session. Mandarin joins French and Arabic as optional international languages for senior secondary students.

Last week, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria donated 15 sets of teaching materials and cultural books to support the rollout of Mandarin education in secondary schools.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.