Katsina Govt Approves N372m Bursary for 24,452 Students

The Katsina State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a total sum of N372,051,176 as bursary allowances for 24,452 continuing students across the state’s 34 local government areas. This latest gesture underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to education and human capital development in the state.

A Boost to Education

According to the Executive Secretary of the State’s Scholarship Board, Dr. Aminu Salisu Tsauri, this approval brings the total number of beneficiaries to 174,461 students since the inception of Governor Radda’s administration. The government has disbursed significant amounts to students in previous years, including N637,924,516 for 47,935 students and N544,207,748 for 37,802 students. Additionally, N744,102,352 was distributed as bursary allowances to 50,438 students. These interventions demonstrate the government’s dedication to boosting education and driving sustainable development in Katsina State.

Government’s Plans for Future Scholarships

The Scholarship Board is also making preparations to grant approvals for the 2024/2025 local scholarships for 12,609 fresh students and special scholarships for students with special needs. This move further highlights the government’s commitment to supporting students and promoting education in the state.

Impact on Students and the State

The bursary approvals will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the students and the state as a whole. By providing financial support to students, the government is enabling them to focus on their studies and achieve their academic goals. This, in turn, will contribute to the development of a skilled and educated workforce, which is essential for the state’s economic growth and prosperity.

The Katsina State government’s approval of N372m in bursary allowances for 24,452 students is a testament to its commitment to education and human capital development. With a total of 174,461 students benefiting from bursaries, the government is driving sustainable development and empowering the youth. As the government continues to prioritize education, it is expected that the state will witness significant growth and progress in the years to come.

