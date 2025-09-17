Internet fraud subjecting Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions, says Olukoyede

Naija247news reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised alarm over the damaging impact of internet fraud on Nigeria’s global reputation, stating that such activities have led to tougher visa restrictions for innocent citizens.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, issued this warning during a youth sensitisation event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organized by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA). The forum focused on tackling cultism, pipeline vandalism, internet fraud, drug abuse, and other criminal activities within the South-South region.

Naija247news gathered that Olukoyede, who was represented by Coker Oyegunle, head of the Advance Fee Fraud Section at the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zonal Office, urged Nigerian youths to steer clear of financial crimes, particularly the widely known internet scam referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

According to Naija247news, the EFCC boss noted that those involved in such crimes eventually lose their freedom, reputation, and prospects for a meaningful future. He stressed that the perceived short-term financial gain is not worth the long-term damage to one’s life and career.

Naija247news understands that Olukoyede highlighted the broader implications of internet fraud, stating that it contributes significantly to economic sabotage, costing Nigeria billions of naira annually. He added that these losses undermine national development, hinder infrastructure growth, and reduce employment opportunities.

“Beyond the economic damage, the crimes erode Nigeria’s international image and subject innocent Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions abroad,” he was quoted as saying.

The EFCC chairman urged Nigerian youths to explore legal and innovative paths such as entrepreneurship, digital innovation, agriculture, and the creative economy, all of which offer sustainable futures free from legal consequences.

Also speaking at the event, Naija247news reports that Mathew Ewah, an assistant commander-general with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), warned against the dangers of drug abuse. Ewah lamented that Nigerian youths make up the majority of drug users, which he described as a disturbing trend.

“Drug abuse turns many into social misfits, affecting their families, communities, and ultimately the country,” Ewah warned.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.