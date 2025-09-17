Menu
First Lady Tinubu Congratulates Hilda Baci On Guinness World Record

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

17, September 2025

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has extended her warm congratulations to Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci on setting a new Guinness World Record. Baci’s achievement has brought immense pride to the nation, showcasing the country’s rich culinary heritage and the determination of its young people.

A Record-Breaking Feat

Baci’s record-breaking attempt involved cooking 8,780 kilograms of Nigerian-style jollof rice, serving over 16,600 plates. The feat was achieved in a specially designed pot with a capacity of 22,619 liters. The event drew massive attention online and offline, with several celebrities in attendance.

A Celebration of Nigerian Culture

The First Lady praised Baci’s passion, resilience, and creativity, stating that her achievement has shown what young Nigerian women can accomplish with hard work and determination. Baci’s record-breaking attempt was done in partnership with Gino Nigeria, and the event featured stage performances and distribution of leftover jollof rice to Lagos residents.

Impact on Young Nigerians

Baci’s achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of Nigerian chefs and entrepreneurs, showcasing the potential for innovation and success in the country’s culinary industry. Her record-breaking feat has already generated significant buzz on social media, with many Nigerians expressing pride and admiration for her accomplishment.

Hilda Baci’s achievement is a testament to Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage and the potential of its young people. The First Lady’s congratulatory message is a fitting recognition of Baci’s hard work and dedication. As the nation celebrates this milestone, it is hoped that Baci’s achievement will inspire more young Nigerians to pursue excellence in their chosen fields.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs.

