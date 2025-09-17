FG Disburses ₦330bn in Cash Transfers to 8.5 Million Vulnerable Households Nationwide

Abuja, Sept. 17, 2025 — The Federal Government has disbursed ₦330 billion in direct cash transfers to poor and vulnerable Nigerians under its revamped social protection program, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun announced on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Edun said the program is a cornerstone of the administration’s economic response to rising living costs following fuel subsidy removal and currency reforms.

“We are pleased to report that the social protection program, the putting in place of a safety net to help people cope with the rising price level, is now firmly back on track,” he said.

The initiative, partially funded by an $800 million World Bank loan, originally aimed to provide ₦5,000 per month for six months. The Tinubu administration raised the monthly payout to ₦25,000 per household over three months to mitigate the economic hardship experienced by low-income Nigerians.

Coverage and Implementation

Out of a targeted 15 million households, 8.5 million households have received at least one tranche, with some receiving up to three tranches. Each household is expected to receive three payments in total.

The program’s rollout had been delayed earlier in the year due to the integration of biometric data via the National Identity Number (NIN). Funmi Olotu, head of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO), explained that linking payments to verified NINs ensures transparency and eliminates political interference.

“Mr President said no more traditional way of giving them payments—pay directly into the account,” Olotu told reporters.

The disbursements are digital and biometric-based, with funds transferred directly to recipients’ bank accounts or mobile wallets.

National Social Register: Targeting the Vulnerable

The program relies on the National Social Register (NSR), which contains data on over 70 million individuals in 19.7 million households. Developed with the World Bank, the register uses 40 socioeconomic indicators to ensure accurate targeting of the most vulnerable.

Olotu emphasized that the NSR is non-political, saying:

“The Minister of Finance cannot give me names to put on the register. Mr President cannot give me names to put on the register.”

More than 10.2 million NINs have been collected, and about 9.6 million verified by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to date.

Towards a Modern, Accountable Social Protection System

Officials said the cash transfer program, while currently a short-term intervention, is laying the groundwork for a permanent budget line to fund future social safety net initiatives. The NSR is expected to serve as the central database for all government interventions, supporting both public and private sector targeting.

“Mr. President has already given an executive order that all interventions in the country should come from the National Social Register,” Olotu noted.

By moving to a digital and data-driven system, the federal government aims to stabilize the economy while reducing inequality and ensuring that welfare resources reach the truly needy.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.