Federal Pensioners Threaten Nationwide Naked Protest Over Unpaid Arrears

Naija247news reports that tensions are rising among retired federal workers in Nigeria as the Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria has announced plans for a nationwide naked protest slated for October 6, 2025, citing persistent neglect and unmet demands by the Federal Government.

Naija247news gathered that the coalition’s national chairman, Mukaila Ogunbote, made this known during a press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday. Ogunbote stated that the planned demonstration would be a symbolic act meant to expose the government’s failure to address pensioners’ pressing concerns, particularly regarding unpaid arrears, approved increments, and palliatives.

Naija247news understands that the pensioners had issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve the issues by the end of September 2025. However, with no tangible response from relevant authorities, the coalition now feels compelled to take their demands to the streets in a dramatic fashion.

“Despite the president’s directive in October 2023 to provide pensioners with a N25,000 palliative, we are yet to receive it,” Ogunbote said. “Meanwhile, federal workers received theirs within a month and even got additional palliatives for ten months. We only requested six months’ worth, and nothing has been done.”

According to Naija247news, Ogunbote further alleged that President Bola Tinubu had approved an N13,000 increment in pensions, but neither the Ministry of Finance nor the Office of the Accountant-General had implemented the directive. The coalition’s inquiries revealed that the proposed N32,000 increment was completely omitted from both the 2024 and 2025 federal budgets.

“This is injustice. We have served this country, and we deserve better,” he lamented.

Naija247news gathered that the economic realities have compounded the pensioners’ woes. Fashola Oluwo, a retiree from the Federal Ministry of Information, decried the high cost of living, stating that many elderly citizens are unable to afford basic necessities and have died waiting for promised benefits.

Also speaking at the press conference, Dupe Ogunniyi, another retiree, appealed directly to Nigeria’s First Lady to intervene with President Tinubu on behalf of the suffering pensioners. She highlighted the emotional and financial toll of supporting unemployed children on meagre pensions.

Naija247news understands that unless urgent action is taken, the October 6 protest may become a nationwide expression of frustration, further escalating tensions between retired federal workers and the government.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.