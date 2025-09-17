EFCC Blames ‘Yahoo Boys’ for Tougher Visa Restrictions on Nigerians

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has attributed the increasing visa restrictions faced by Nigerians to the activities of internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys.” According to EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, the actions of these individuals are tarnishing Nigeria’s image globally, leading to stricter travel conditions for law-abiding citizens.

The Damage Caused by ‘Yahoo Boys’

Olukoyede lamented that the activities of internet fraudsters are not only a national embarrassment but also a threat to the country’s economic growth. He noted that cybercrime costs Nigeria billions of naira annually, depriving citizens of essential infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities. The EFCC boss also highlighted the link between cybercrime and other serious crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, and money laundering.

Visa Restrictions: A Consequence of Cybercrime

The US has revised its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, reducing the validity of certain non-immigrant visas to three months and limiting them to single entry. Olukoyede believes this is a direct consequence of the actions of “Yahoo boys,” which are causing increased scrutiny of Nigerian passport holders at foreign borders.

EFCC’s Crackdown on Cybercrime

The EFCC has intensified its efforts to curb cybercrime, securing 4,111 convictions and recovering over ₦365.4 billion in 2024 alone. The commission is also engaging in sensitization campaigns to educate young Nigerians about the dangers of cybercrime and encourage them to pursue productive ventures.

A Call to Action

Olukoyede urged young Nigerians to channel their energy into digital innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative industry. He emphasized that the EFCC is committed to tackling cybercrime and restoring Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

The EFCC’s warning highlights the need for Nigerians to take responsibility for their actions and work towards restoring the country’s reputation. As the commission continues its crackdown on cybercrime, it is essential for young Nigerians to make informed choices and pursue paths that promote national growth and development.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.