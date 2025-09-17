Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Danny Mills Reveals Why Jay-Jay Okocha Never Played for Arsenal or Man Utd

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former England defender Danny Mills has shed light on why Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha never played for top clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United. According to Mills, Okocha’s unpredictable playing style might have been a deterrent for these clubs.

Okocha’s Unpredictable Style

Mills described Okocha as a “pre-Messi genius” and one of the most talented players he’s faced. However, he believes that Okocha’s maverick approach and individualism could have made it challenging for teams to accommodate him. “He was a genius, but you had to be precise in your marking of him,” Mills said, highlighting the difficulties of defending against Okocha’s unique style .

Wage Issues

Interestingly, Jay-Jay Okocha himself revealed that he turned down offers from big clubs due to wage issues. He felt that top European clubs often undervalued African talents and didn’t offer substantial financial packages. Instead, Okocha opted for clubs that recognized his market value and were willing to pay accordingly .

Sam Allardyce’s Perspective

Former England supervisor Sam Allardyce believes Jay-Jay Okocha could have played for high Premier League clubs like Manchester United or Arsenal. Allardyce expressed admiration for Okocha, saying, “He was never appreciated in this nation because he played for Bolton. He could have played for any of the top clubs.” Allardyce was shocked that bigger clubs didn’t sign Okocha, particularly on a free transfer .

Okocha’s Legacy

Throughout his career, Okocha dazzled fans with his exceptional dribbling, vision, and skill on the ball. He played for several clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers, and won numerous accolades, including the BBC African Footballer of the Year award twice. Okocha’s legacy continues to inspire and entertain football fans around the world .

Danny Mills’ insight into Jay-Jay Okocha’s career provides a fascinating perspective on what could have been. While Okocha’s unpredictable style might have been a concern for top clubs, his talent and skill are undeniable. As one of the greatest African players of all time, Okocha’s legacy continues to inspire and entertain football fans around the world.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. Jay-Jay Okocha 2. Danny Mills 3. Arsenal 4. Manchester United 5. Nigerian Footballers 6. Football Legends 7. Premier League 8. African Footballers 9. Football Career 10. Sports News
Previous article
APC Boasts Low Defection Rate as More Lawmakers Join Party
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Boasts Low Defection Rate as More Lawmakers Join Party

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, September 2025/ Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Ondo PDP Candidate Agboola Ajayi Withdraws Supreme Court Appeal Against Gov Aiyedatiwa

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
17, September 2025/Naija 247news In a shocking turn of events,...

Nigeria Joins Push to Extend AGOA as $1.76B in Exports Hang in Balance

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Nigerian manufacturers are intensifying efforts to secure the extension...

“Nigeria Accounts for $1.1 Billion as Africa Loses $12.7 Billion Annually to Disasters”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Africa faces an average annual loss of $12.7 billion...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC Boasts Low Defection Rate as More Lawmakers Join Party

Politics & Governance 0
17, September 2025/ Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Ondo PDP Candidate Agboola Ajayi Withdraws Supreme Court Appeal Against Gov Aiyedatiwa

Politics & Governance 0
17, September 2025/Naija 247news In a shocking turn of events,...

Nigeria Joins Push to Extend AGOA as $1.76B in Exports Hang in Balance

Manufacturing 0
Nigerian manufacturers are intensifying efforts to secure the extension...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria