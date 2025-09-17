Danny Mills Reveals Why Jay-Jay Okocha Never Played for Arsenal or Man Utd

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former England defender Danny Mills has shed light on why Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha never played for top clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United. According to Mills, Okocha’s unpredictable playing style might have been a deterrent for these clubs.

Okocha’s Unpredictable Style

Mills described Okocha as a “pre-Messi genius” and one of the most talented players he’s faced. However, he believes that Okocha’s maverick approach and individualism could have made it challenging for teams to accommodate him. “He was a genius, but you had to be precise in your marking of him,” Mills said, highlighting the difficulties of defending against Okocha’s unique style .

Wage Issues

Interestingly, Jay-Jay Okocha himself revealed that he turned down offers from big clubs due to wage issues. He felt that top European clubs often undervalued African talents and didn’t offer substantial financial packages. Instead, Okocha opted for clubs that recognized his market value and were willing to pay accordingly .

Sam Allardyce’s Perspective

Former England supervisor Sam Allardyce believes Jay-Jay Okocha could have played for high Premier League clubs like Manchester United or Arsenal. Allardyce expressed admiration for Okocha, saying, “He was never appreciated in this nation because he played for Bolton. He could have played for any of the top clubs.” Allardyce was shocked that bigger clubs didn’t sign Okocha, particularly on a free transfer .

Okocha’s Legacy

Throughout his career, Okocha dazzled fans with his exceptional dribbling, vision, and skill on the ball. He played for several clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers, and won numerous accolades, including the BBC African Footballer of the Year award twice. Okocha’s legacy continues to inspire and entertain football fans around the world .

Danny Mills’ insight into Jay-Jay Okocha’s career provides a fascinating perspective on what could have been. While Okocha’s unpredictable style might have been a concern for top clubs, his talent and skill are undeniable. As one of the greatest African players of all time, Okocha’s legacy continues to inspire and entertain football fans around the world.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.