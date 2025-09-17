Dangote Refinery: CNG Drivers Earn Triple Minimum Wage, Get Life Insurance and Housing Loans – Aliko Dangote

I’m Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, says his refinery and allied businesses remain committed to lifting thousands of Nigerians out of poverty through sustainable jobs, social protection benefits, and industrialisation-driven growth.

Speaking at the Dangote Refinery Complex in Lagos on Monday, Dangote outlined the welfare packages for the company’s new fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck drivers, saying the initiative is creating—not displacing—jobs across the downstream oil and gas sector.

CNG Drivers: Above Market Pay and Social Safety Nets

Dangote stressed that contrary to speculation about job losses, the rollout of CNG-powered trucks is generating employment for drivers, mechanics, fleet managers, and other support professionals.

According to him, each driver receives:

Salaries three times higher than the national minimum wage (₦90,000 benchmark, meaning ₦270,000+ monthly).

Life insurance and health insurance covering their spouse and up to four children.

Pension contributions for long-term financial security.

Housing loan eligibility after five accident-free years of service.

Union membership, he added, remains a personal choice, as the company respects workers’ freedom of association.

“Our drivers are not only earning a living wage but also enjoying protection that secures their families. These benefits make Dangote one of the few companies in Nigeria offering full welfare packages to truck operators,” Dangote said.

From Risk to Reality: A Refinery Built Against All Odds

Dangote acknowledged the refinery’s long, uphill journey. Many global and local experts had warned that mega-refineries were only feasible for sovereign nations, not private investors.

“If this project had failed, lenders would have seized all our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa,” he revealed.

Despite heavy opposition, the refinery is now operational and has cut petrol pump prices in some regions from ₦1,100 per litre to ₦841. The impact is expected to extend nationwide with the rollout of CNG distribution fleets.

Boosting Local Supply and Forex Earnings

Between June and early September 2025, Dangote Refinery exported over 1.1 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), showcasing its ability to both meet domestic demand and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Dangote noted that with daily refining capacity exceeding 650,000 barrels, the facility can sustain local supply and generate billions of dollars in export revenue.

Industrialisation as Nigeria’s Survival Strategy

The billionaire industrialist linked the refinery project to a larger vision of industrialising Africa, warning against the dangers of cheap imports undermining local industries.

He cited Nigeria’s collapsed textile sector as a case study in how foreign dumping can wipe out domestic production.

“Other nations were not industrialised by outsiders. We must industrialise our own economy. Relying on imports means exporting jobs and importing poverty,” Dangote argued.

He urged the National Assembly to legislate stronger support for the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” policy, saying protection of domestic industries is essential for national survival.

CNG as a Game-Changer for Distribution

With CNG trucks now in operation, Dangote said the refinery can deliver products nationwide while reducing costs and risks, ensuring Nigerians across states benefit from cheaper fuel.

He reaffirmed that the refinery remains open to partnerships and collaborations, insisting that the downstream oil and gas sector must grow through collective efforts rather than rivalry.

📌 Data Highlights:

Drivers’ pay: ₦270,000+ monthly (3× minimum wage)

Life insurance + health insurance for spouse & 4 children

Housing loans after 5 accident-free years

Petrol pump price drop: ₦1,100 → ₦841 in six states + FCT

PMS exports: 1.1 billion litres (June–Sept 2025)

Refinery capacity: 650,000 barrels per day

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.