“CBN to Offer N290bn T-Bills as Investor Demand Remains Strong”

Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is preparing to hold its second Treasury Bills (T-bills) Primary Market Auction (PMA) for the month of September tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, offering a total of N290.00bn across three key tenors. This upcoming auction represents a strategic reduction in borrowing compared to the previous offering of N480.00bn on September 3, highlighting the CBN’s calibrated approach to managing domestic debt and maintaining market stability.

The breakdown of the forthcoming auction is as follows:

91-day bills: N30.00bn

182-day bills: N60.00bn

364-day bills: N200.00bn

Investor Sentiment Remains Strong

Market analysts expect investor interest to remain high, given the strong performance at the previous September 3 auction. At that auction, the CBN offered N480.00bn, a modest increase of 6.67% from the N450.00bn offered in the preceding auction. However, the total subscriptions reached a remarkable N1.01trn, more than double the value of the offering, and substantially higher than the N396.42bn recorded in the prior auction.

This surge in subscriptions underscores a resilient demand for government securities, driven in part by robust system liquidity, which stood at N1.47trn as of September 2, 2025. The bid-to-cover ratio, a key indicator of demand, improved significantly to 1.73x, up from 1.30x in the preceding auction, while the subscription-to-offer ratio rose to 2.11x, compared to 1.72x previously. These figures suggest that investors remain confident in T-bills as a safe, short-term investment instrument amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Stop Rates and Market Dynamics

The previous auction reflected nuanced investor preferences across the three tenors. The 364-day bills, representing the long end of the curve, saw the stop rate inch higher by 25 basis points to 17.69%, indicating a continued appetite for longer-term returns despite prevailing liquidity conditions. Conversely, the 91-day bills eased slightly by 3bps to 15.32%, suggesting short-term liquidity was ample, while the 182-day bills remained stable at 15.50%, aligning with the government’s strategy to spread borrowing over a longer horizon to avoid crowding out the private sector.

In the secondary market, activity mirrored primary market optimism. Yields declined broadly, with short-term bills dropping by 25bps, mid-tenor bills down 14bps, while long-dated instruments increased by 21bps. This divergence reflects the dynamics of investor preference: short-term liquidity remained in demand, while longer tenors priced in slightly higher yields. Consequently, the average yield on T-bills remained unchanged at 18.76% as of September 15, 2025, maintaining consistency with the September 3 close.

Expectations for Tomorrow’s Auction

Looking ahead to the September 17 auction, analysts anticipate moderation in stop rates across all maturities. Several factors are expected to support this outlook:

Sustained Investor Demand: The strong appetite for T-bills remains buoyed by market confidence and the expectation of stable returns relative to inflation. Robust System Liquidity: Liquidity in the banking system has increased to N2.46trn as of September 16, providing ample funds for participation in the auction. OMO Maturities: Open Market Operations (OMO) maturing instruments of N204.87bn are expected to further ease pressure on long-term yields. Absence of 364-Day Maturities: Unlike previous auctions, tomorrow’s auction excludes 364-day bills, offering short-term relief at the long end of the curve and reducing upward pressure on long-term rates. Declining Inflation: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a decline to 20.12% in August, down from 21.88% in July, which creates favorable conditions for lower stop rates as inflation expectations moderate.

Given these dynamics, the liquidity-to-offer ratio is expected to be exceptionally strong at 5.12x, indicating that the market has ample resources to fully subscribe to the available bills. This is likely to encourage healthy participation and a downward adjustment in stop rates, particularly on shorter and medium-term instruments, providing a more favorable yield environment for investors.

Strategic Rate Guidance

For prospective investors, the CBN’s upcoming auction presents an opportunity to strike a balance between maximizing returns and securing successful bids. Analysts recommend closely monitoring stop rates across the three tenors to optimize investment strategy, taking into account the prevailing macroeconomic environment, liquidity conditions, and inflation trends.

Tomorrow’s auction is therefore expected to be another highly competitive and well-subscribed event, reinforcing the role of T-bills as a cornerstone of domestic capital market activity and a key instrument for preserving wealth amid Nigeria’s dynamic economic landscape.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.