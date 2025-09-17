Bwala to Atiku: Nigerians faced hunger in 1999 — it’s not peculiar to Tinubu administration

Naija247news reports that Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on policy communication, has dismissed recent criticisms by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the issue of hunger and economic hardship is not exclusive to the current administration.

Bwala made the remarks in reaction to Atiku’s comments during his appearance on *TVC’s FCT Brief*, where the former vice-president accused the Tinubu-led government of exacerbating poverty and creating hardship for Nigerians.

Naija247news understands that Bwala countered Atiku’s assertions, arguing that the data paints a different picture. “The most fundamental thing is the issue he has raised. Does he have a valid point? He does not because the data suggests otherwise,” Bwala said, while accusing the opposition of fueling anti-government sentiment.

According to Naija247news, Bwala alleged that opposition politicians are deliberately attempting to undermine the administration’s efforts in order to gain political traction. “What do you expect them to do other than to try their best to see how they can demarcate the government in order to create the buzz around what they do,” he said.

Bwala defended the government’s economic reforms, citing improved foreign reserves, increased net exports, and reduced dependency on imports. Naija247news gathered that he also highlighted health sector improvements and social interventions such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“He won’t talk about that. He won’t talk about the Caesarean section we provided in all the hospitals in Nigeria, how the people don’t have to suffer,” Bwala added. “He doesn’t talk about the NELFUND we have provided. He should be able to speak and say whether it’s working or not.”

Naija247news reports that Bwala further criticized opposition figures for shifting their narratives after being proven wrong on economic projections. “They started first by saying our economic model is wrong. Now, after two years, we’ve been able to prove them otherwise. They are dog whistling for civil unrest,” he said.

Naija247news understands that Bwala emphasized that hunger has historically plagued Nigeria and should not be weaponized for political attacks. He pointed to various periods in Nigeria’s history, including 1960, 1980, and 1999, where economic hardship was prevalent.

“There has never been a time in which there is no one problem or the other as far as the Nigerian people is concerned,” he stated. “Judge us not by the rhetoric of Nigerians are hungry. Judge us by the dynamics of what we’re putting in place and whether it’s working.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.