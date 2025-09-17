APC Slams Atiku Over Alleged Instigation of Anarchy

17, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of instigating anarchy and undermining national stability. The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made this assertion in a statement, describing Atiku’s recent comments as “reckless, irresponsible, and degrading to his status.”

A History of Failure

Morka highlighted Atiku’s inability to tackle economic challenges during his tenure as Vice President, stating that he and his party, the PDP, had failed to address issues of hunger and poverty. “Atiku and his PDP democratised hunger and poverty in our country. They plundered and looted our treasury, and enthroned corruption and profligacy as state policy,” Morka said. He emphasized that Atiku’s comments on the need for revolution were nothing short of instigation.

APC’s Rebuke

The APC spokesperson rebuked Atiku, saying that his actions are driven by desperation and a failed presidential ambition. “Blinded by desperation, tormented by President Tinubu’s impressive and inimitable strides, distraught by an unrealised presidential ambition, disoriented by anxieties of a far faded political future, Atiku has become incapable of objective, reasoned and rational assessment of the state of our rebounded and stable economy,” Morka added.

Call for Restraint

The APC urged Atiku to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could destabilize the country. Morka emphasized that instigating anarchy is not legitimate opposition politics and that violence is never an acceptable mode of democratic engagement. “Atiku should know better and refrain from the use of inflammatory language capable of stoking violence and undermining the peace and safety of Nigerians,” he said.

The APC trusts that Nigerians will reject Atiku’s statement as self-serving and a threat to national peace and progress. As the country continues to navigate its economic challenges, the APC believes that Atiku’s actions are a clear attempt to undermine the progress made by the current administration.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.