Politics & Governance

APC Boasts Low Defection Rate as More Lawmakers Join Party

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

17, September 2025/ Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that despite the numerous defections from various political parties to its fold, only a minimal number of its members have left. This assertion was made by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who emphasized the party’s strength and appeal.

APC’s Growing Strength

According to Yilwatda, the APC remains the most preferred party in the country, attracting lawmakers, governors, and state assembly members from other parties. “While a few of our members have defected, the number is minimal compared to those joining us from other parties,” he said. The party is actively engaging with those who have defected, encouraging them to return to the fold. This outreach underscores the APC’s confidence in its ability to retain and attract members.

Governors’ Defection Rumors

Meanwhile, speculation surrounds several governors who might be considering a switch to the APC. These include Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of Adamawa, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano. While some of these governors have denied rumors of defection, others have shown support for President Tinubu’s initiatives, fueling further speculation.

APC’s Unity in Ondo

In Ondo State, the APC has dismissed reports of internal divisions ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party’s leadership under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has asserted its unity and strength, dispelling claims of factionalism. This display of solidarity could further bolster the APC’s position in the state.

The APC’s claim of a low defection rate highlights its growing appeal and stability. As more politicians consider joining the party, the APC’s outreach efforts aim to retain members and attract new ones. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the APC’s strength and unity will be crucial in determining its success.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. APC 2. Defection Rate 3. Nigerian Politics 4. Political Parties 5. Governors Defection 6. Nentawe Yilwatda 7. 2027 Elections 8. Party Politics 9. Nigeria News 10. APC Growth
