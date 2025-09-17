Dangote: Ajaokuta Steel Won’t Work Without Reform

Naija247news – Lagos, September 17, 2025 – Africa’s richest man and Nigeria’s most visible industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has stirred debate once again, declaring that the long-troubled Ajaokuta Steel Company cannot deliver on its promises in its current form. He called for a fundamental restructuring of the project and issued a strong challenge to wealthy Nigerians to redirect their resources toward building industries that create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

Dangote’s message was blunt, urgent, and uncompromising: “If we don’t invest here in Nigeria, who will?”

The Ajaokuta Dream—and Its Endless Failure

The Ajaokuta Steel Company, often described as the “bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialization,” was conceived in 1979 with promises of transforming the nation into a global steel producer. Yet, more than four decades later, it remains largely a symbol of wasted potential and monumental mismanagement.

Billions of dollars have been pumped into the project, with multiple administrations hiring foreign consultants, signing joint ventures, or attempting privatization—all without success. Successive governments continue to present Ajaokuta in budget proposals, yet the project remains stuck in “perpetual near-completion.”

Dangote, who has seen firsthand what it takes to build and sustain industries in hostile environments, cut through the political rhetoric: “Ajaokuta will not work like this. Countries don’t industrialize others. You cannot expect outsiders to fix your industries while they are busy protecting their own.”

Industrial Lessons from Abroad

Dangote drew comparisons with industrial giants such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India. None of them, he said, relied on outsiders to build their industries. Instead, they invested heavily in their own capacity, protected their domestic markets, and patiently grew quality over decades.

• Japan: Once dismissed as a producer of cheap, low-quality electronics, Japan is now the home of Sony, Toyota, and Panasonic—brands that redefined quality.

• South Korea: In the 1970s, Korean cars like Kia and Hyundai were ridiculed in global markets. Today, they rival Toyota, Volkswagen, and Tesla.

• China: The world once mocked “Made in China” labels. Today, China dominates global supply chains in electronics, steel, renewable energy, and heavy machinery.

• India: Through protectionist policies and aggressive support for local industries, India is now a global hub for pharmaceuticals, technology, and steel production.

Dangote’s point was simple: “Every nation that industrialized consumed its own products first—even when they were inferior. We must do the same.”

Dangote’s Own Journey—Defying Monopoly Allegations

For decades, Dangote has been accused of building monopolies in cement, sugar, and now petroleum refining. But he rejects the tag, insisting that his success is not monopoly but persistence where others hesitated.

“If I didn’t build the Dangote Refinery, would Nigeria have one today?” he asked. “This refinery created thousands of jobs, will save the government billions in foreign exchange, and pay more taxes than I can ever take home. That is not monopoly—that is investment.”

He reminded critics that his cement factories employ tens of thousands across Africa, stabilizing prices in markets that once depended heavily on imports. The same model, he said, could be applied by other Nigerian billionaires if they chose to invest at home instead of hoarding wealth abroad.

Billionaires Must Invest in Nigeria, Not Foreign Banks

Nigeria has one of the largest populations of billionaires and high-net-worth individuals in Africa, yet a large portion of their wealth remains parked in Swiss banks, London real estate, and offshore tax havens. Dangote lamented this trend, saying such practices contribute nothing to Nigeria’s economic development.

“We must begin to believe in Nigeria. Keeping billions of dollars abroad may give you safety, but it creates no jobs here. It develops no industries here. It leaves our young people unemployed and hopeless,” he declared.

He urged Nigeria’s wealthy elite to follow the example of Asian billionaires who invested in risky industries at home, even when the odds were stacked against them.

The Population Pressure—A Ticking Time Bomb

Nigeria’s population is growing at nearly 3% annually, with over 220 million citizens already and projections of 400 million by 2050. Dangote warned that without industrialization, the country risks catastrophic unemployment and rising insecurity.

“Every year, millions of young people enter the job market. Where will they work if we don’t build industries?” he asked. “We cannot rely on oil revenues forever. We must industrialize or perish.”

Ajaokuta as a Symbol of Misplaced Priorities

Dangote’s call comes at a time when Nigeria continues to pour money into Ajaokuta without clear results. Critics argue that the steel company has become a “cash cow” for contractors and bureaucrats rather than a driver of industrial growth.

Instead of sinking more money into the current structure, Dangote called for restructuring Ajaokuta from the ground up:

• Review its outdated technology.

• Bring in credible private-sector investors.

• Secure partnerships that are performance-driven, not political.

• Align its output with Nigeria’s current industrial needs—such as steel for construction, automobile assembly, and rail infrastructure.

Nigerian Engineers Can Deliver

One of Dangote’s strongest arguments is his belief in Nigerian talent. When he built the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, foreign critics doubted that Nigerian engineers could handle world-class projects. Yet, they delivered.

“Our engineers worked on the largest refinery in Africa. They built fertilizer plants, cement factories, and pipelines. They are capable. We don’t need to look down on ourselves,” he insisted.

Call for an Economic Revolution

Beyond Ajaokuta, Dangote called for a broader economic revolution anchored on local production, fair taxation of imports, and strong government-private sector collaboration.

He emphasized that Nigeria cannot trade its way out of poverty; it must produce. Importing cheap goods destroys local industries and perpetuates dependency.

“Our government must protect local industries with policies, and we, the rich, must put our money where our mouth is. It is not enough to be billionaires on paper; our wealth must serve the people,” Dangote said.

Conclusion

Dangote’s remarks carry the weight of experience and urgency. After four decades of failed promises, Ajaokuta Steel stands as a metaphor for Nigeria’s inability to industrialize itself. But Dangote insists the failure is not destiny—it is a choice.

The way forward, he argues, is clear: restructure Ajaokuta, stop waiting for foreign saviors, and challenge Nigerian billionaires to build industries at home. Only then can Nigeria unlock its full economic potential, create millions of jobs, and reclaim its place as a true industrial power in Africa.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.